Florida Panthers Minority Owner Suspended by NHL Over 51st State Posts

They’re still in the playoffs, so this isn’t the best time to get a suspension in the National Hockey League. It’s not a player but the minority owner of the Florida Panthers, who are in a duel with the Toronto Maple Leafs to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

Doug Cifu will have to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman eventually, but for now, he’s barred from any involvement with the team. In game four of the series with Toronto, Cifu got into an online spat with “Dr. Grizzo,” a Leafs fan account on Twitter. It led to some 51st jabs and pro-Israel commentary. If that’s what got him suspended, that’s a bit soft. Cifu later apologized for his behavior, though he didn’t need to (via ESPN):

The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers minority owner Doug Cifu from any involvement with the team or the league after a series of offensive social media posts Sunday night. […] "Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media. My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions." The offending messages came in an exchange on X with a Maple Leafs supporter with the handle "Dr. Grizzo" on May 11, the night of the Panthers' Game 4 victory to even their series with Toronto. The series has featured several high hits by Florida players on Leafs skaters as well as a collision between Florida center Sam Bennett and Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz's head that contributed to Stolarz leaving their series in Game 1. Dr. Grizzo wrote, "Hey, what's worse, using headshots to win a series or using starvation as a weapon to win a war?" On X, Cifu's feed contained messages of support for Israel and had five Israeli flags in his bio, along with the statement "all tweets mine." Cifu responded to that message with, "Actually being a whiny dope anti-semite is clearly worse. Loser." Dr. Grizzo responded: "Not approving of using starvation as a weapon makes me a bigot?" before adding comments about Cifu's stock market prowess and political leanings. That prompted Cifu to write, "Eat s--- 51st state anti-semite loser. Israel now and forever. Until ever last Hamas rat is eliminated." The next day, Cifu made his X account private before deactivating his feed.

Okay, I guess, as an owner, he should’ve known better, but this is what warrants an in-person meeting with the commissioner. C’mon now.

Was it the 51st state jab or the anti-Hamas swipes that got him suspended?