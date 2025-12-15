Candace Owens Faces Erika Kirk After Months of Promoting Theories About Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, met with right-wing podcast host Candace Owens to address a growing feud between them, stemming from Owens’ repeated promotion of conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s murder. Since his death, Owens has variously suggested, at different times, that the assassination was orchestrated by President Trump, Turning Point USA officials, Israel, Jewish actors, and even Erika Kirk herself.

On Sunday, Erika posted to X that she and Candace were set to meet for a private discussion, most likely regarding Owen's extortion of events for personal gain.

Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you.

Well, on Monday, the two sat down for their discussion, which, according to the two women, was productive.

Erika Kirk posted on X that the two "Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO. More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work."

Owens posted something similar, writing:

Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did. We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent. I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.

Whether this meeting marks a genuine turning point or merely a temporary pause remains to be seen.

