With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation...
FBI Releases New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting
It's About Time: Trump Has Designated This a Weapon of Mass Destruction
If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television
VIP
Australia's Prime Minister Vows More Gun Restrictions After Terrorist Attack
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One...
From Anxiety to Alignment: What This Week’s Data Tells Us About the Right’s...
President Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against the BBC for Edited Jan. 6...
Jake Tapper Says He’s Extra Tough on Trump to Make Up For Failing...
Progressive Podcast Host Says Charlie Kirk 'Justified' His Death Because He Supported Gun...
This Actress Had an Insane Meltdown Over Trump Calling a Reporter 'Piggy'
Sen. John Kennedy Mocks Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Bid: ‘The Voices in Her Head...
VIP
Chile Elects Trump-Style Conservative José Antonio Kast as President
Rabbi Killed in Antisemitic Terror Attack Had His Warnings Ignored by the Australian...
Tipsheet

Candace Owens Faces Erika Kirk After Months of Promoting Theories About Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 15, 2025 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, met with right-wing podcast host Candace Owens to address a growing feud between them, stemming from Owens’ repeated promotion of conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s murder. Since his death, Owens has variously suggested, at different times, that the assassination was orchestrated by President Trump, Turning Point USA officials, Israel, Jewish actors, and even Erika Kirk herself.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Erika posted to X that she and Candace were set to meet for a private discussion, most likely regarding Owen's extortion of events for personal gain. 

Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you.

Well, on Monday, the two sat down for their discussion, which, according to the two women, was productive.

Erika Kirk posted on X that the two "Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO. More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work."

Owens posted something similar, writing:

Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did. We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent. I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.

Recommended

With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP

Whether this meeting marks a genuine turning point or merely a temporary pause remains to be seen. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One Recap Amy Curtis
We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
President Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against the BBC for Edited Jan. 6 Clip Dmitri Bolt
The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Image That Says It All About the Australian Police Response to the Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa
Advertisement