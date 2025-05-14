It Was Only a Matter of Time Before This Dem Strategist Blew His...
The New Yorker Has Excerpts Brutally Recounting the Biden LA Fundraiser That Left...
GOP Rep Had the Perfect Response to This NBC News Host's Question About...
VIP
Getting Reconciled to the Reality of Reconciliation
Trump Backs Ciattarelli: It's Time for New Jersey Republicans to Unite and Win
JD Vance Will Be the Nominee in 2028-- Mark My Words
House Dems Didn't Hold Back in Their Criticism of Thanedar's Latest Move
VIP
After Firing the Librarian of Congress, Trump's Next Decision Set Off an 'Instant...
Hypocrisy: Dems Slam Trump for Qatari Jet While Enjoying Luxury Trip on Qatar’s...
Nikki Haley Breaks Her Silence About the Qatari Jet Gifted to Trump
NIH’s New Rule Is a Win for American Science
SCOTUS Must Stop Rogue Judges From Undermining Trump’s Policies
The Invasion You Can’t See: China’s Strategic Takeover of U.S. Infrastructure
SCOTUS Can Limit Birthright Citizenship
Tipsheet

Why Politico's Headline on Trump's Tariffs Is Beyond Satisfying

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 14, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump declared Liberation Day and instituted tariffs to bring nations to the negotiating table. This triggered a market reset that was bound to happen since Biden-era spending levels were ending. 

Advertisement

The political class and the elites have tried to induce a panic sell-off to scare people away from Trump’s agenda. It failed. It didn’t cause Trump voters to regret their vote. The media jumped for glee at the thought of a recession. They said April would be the worst market month since 1932. Except they were wrong, and they were wrong about the tariffs (via Politico): 

Prices climbed at an unexpectedly slow pace last month, offering a boost to President Donald Trump, whose aggressive trade policies have sparked fears of a resurgence in inflation. 

The Labor Department on Tuesday reported that prices rose at an annual rate of 2.3 percent, the smallest increase since early 2021. While price growth in so-called core sectors of the economy — which exclude volatile food and energy costs — remained elevated at 2.8 percent, April’s Consumer Price Index contained only scant evidence that Trump’s tariffs have meaningfully driven up the cost of living. 

[…] 

Even though tariff rates have fallen since the administration negotiated a temporary détente with China, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said Monday that the administration’s new taxes on imports are still “pretty high” and that she expects inflation to rise and growth to slow soon. 

So far, that hasn’t happened. 

Few economists had expected that overall inflation surged last month. But there was broad anticipation that Trump’s levies on Chinese imports, steel and aluminum and certain Canadian and Mexican products had caused prices for apparel, electronics and other consumer goods to spike. If anything, the opposite occurred: The cost of clothing and new cars — two areas that were highly exposed to Trump’s initial levies — both fell. 

Recommended

The New Yorker Has Excerpts Brutally Recounting the Biden LA Fundraiser That Left Dems Aghast Matt Vespa
Advertisement

They’re just wrong about everything, aren’t they? Suck it. That Politico headline was delicious to read, but there’s more good news: the recession prediction by JPMorgan has been canceled.  

What about inflation again, CNN?

The market has rebounded, and then some—the slight dip in April is old news. We have nine consecutive days of market gains, which has only happened 31 times in 97 years.  

Egg prices, which Democrats laughably weaponized against Trump, dropped 12.7 percent in April, the largest dip since 1984. We got a new trade deal with the United Kingdom and a new trade reset with China. 

Advertisement

Every major anti-Trump narrative on the economy has imploded, and almost everything that’s happened was dismissed as fantasy by Democrats and the experts who will likely eat buckshot again.  

You people are just wrong—it sucks to suck.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The New Yorker Has Excerpts Brutally Recounting the Biden LA Fundraiser That Left Dems Aghast Matt Vespa
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before This Dem Strategist Blew His Stack About the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
GOP Rep Had the Perfect Response to This NBC News Host's Question About Illegal Aliens and Due Process Matt Vespa
Wait, That's Why the DNC Is Trying to Boot Hogg? Matt Vespa
Here's the Question About Joe Biden That Tripped Up Chuck Schumer Matt Vespa
JD Vance Will Be the Nominee in 2028-- Mark My Words Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The New Yorker Has Excerpts Brutally Recounting the Biden LA Fundraiser That Left Dems Aghast Matt Vespa
Advertisement