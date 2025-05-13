It's About Time: The Late Pete Rose Is Now Eligible for Induction Into...
Tipsheet

Here's the Question About Joe Biden That Tripped Up Chuck Schumer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 13, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Chuck Schumer might be getting to be just as bad behind the podium as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). The leader of House Democrats has proven he doesn’t have the chops to be the guy, but Mr. Schumer has now had his spot blown up twice before the Hill press corps. On both occasions, it’s been not pleasant. 

There is something appalling about the new book by Axios’ Alex Thompson and CNN’s Jake Tapper, which dealt with Joe Biden’s increasing state of decrepitude and cover-up—Tapper especially was involved in this scheme to shield the president from scrutiny about his health. Yet, excerpts are being released to the press, and they’re damning. So, when Schumer was asked about his previous support for Biden’s mental acuity, the New York Democrat didn’t answer the question. He simply said, “We're just looking forward.” 

On CNN, when asked by host Kasie Hunt about Biden’s mental decline, he again didn’t answer, opting to turn to Democrat talking points that aren’t going to resonate. Not today. It’s all bad.  

Earlier this month, Chuck tried to attack President Trump on his polling numbers, calling this the worst first 100 days for any American president, etc., etc., but when pressed on his awful approval rating, which sits at 17 percent, the worst of any congressional leader, he said, “Polls come and go.” 

Truly amazing stuff. 

