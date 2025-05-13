All Is Not Well in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's District

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has larger political aspirations. She might run for governor of New York. She might primary challenge Chuck Schumer, which has been his political nightmare for years. But she also might want to run for president. The woman has a presence but might forget the adage of not putting the cart before the horse. You still must do things on the Hill, and her constituents are getting sick of her national profile-centric activities, leading to neglect at home.

The feisty leftist is garnering national press attention through this faux populism tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that’s causing her constituents to reach their boiling point (via NY Post):

Frustration with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reached a breaking point on her home turf, with fed up Queens and Bronx constituents telling The Post they’re sick and tired of being second fiddle to the jet-setting socialist’s primary focus — herself. Her district offices in the Bronx and Queens offer little to justify the $1.9 million the congresswoman gets to run them — one is only open a single weekday and the other is closed on Fridays, with phones that go unanswered and constituents urged to discuss their problems “by appointment only.” AOC’s town halls used to be monthly events – now are only held once in a blue moon, there’s virtually no way to get in a question, and sometimes she only phones in and doesn’t bother coming in person, galled constituents said. “This woman has done nothing for the community she was once again elected to serve,” said Lauro Vazquez of Woodside, Queens. Vazquez echoed a sentiment heard in all corners of AOC’s bi-borough district — that they and the “mundane” issues they care about — jobs, public safety, traffic — are an afterthought for a representative with her eyes on the national stage. […] “It’s hard to find a private plane – it’s Easter weekend,” mocked Jackson Heights resident Tatiana Lacatus of the cancelled event. “She is too big for us.” Elmhurst’s Ramses Frias, a Republican City Council candidate, called Ocasio-Cortez an “absentee landlord” disconnected from the reality of her working-class constituents. “She’s flying around on private jets, talking about the oligarchy, which is not really resonating with the regular guy – the person going shopping over here at the supermarket,” he said, sarcastically adding, “She’s a rock star.” […] “I wish she did more,” admitted Aimee Rosato, an AOC campaign volunteer. “We don’t need a casino, it drives me a bit wild.” “She will help if it gets her name on national issues,” sniffed Jackson Heights’ Gloria Contreras. “She’s about her and getting worldwide attention while ignoring her constituents.”

The casino references the $8 billion project New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wants near Citi Field. Her constituents don’t like it, but AOC has reportedly shrugged off these concerns. The takeaway is that if the issue can get her national headlines, she’ll be aggressive and bring the gusto to raising awareness. It falls by the wayside if it’s too local, like this casino project near the Mets home. AOC is in a reliably blue district, but the rumblings of rebellion are growing louder.