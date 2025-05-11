There's One Reaction to US-China Trade Deal That We Should All be Looking Forward to Seeing

Donald Trump is the stuff of nightmares for liberal America. At every turn, he just owns them. They’re so biased and filled with animus that their allies in the media launch their manufactured narratives that always get shredded by facts and reality.

They said the tariffs aren’t working. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle looks especially stupid since two significant deals between the UK and China were hashed out this week.

The border is now secure, but the initial ‘it’s not going to happen’ moment was from the first Trump presidency, where failed diplomat John Kerry said the Abraham Accords would never become a reality. It did. It’s a tradition: whenever a liberal makes a prediction, it’s almost always wrong.

Thursday: US-UK sign trade deal

Saturday: India-Pakistan ceasefire

Sunday: China-US reach a trade deal

Tuesday: Trump to visit the Middle East

Thursday: Putin-Zelensky to finally meet — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 11, 2025

The Dow is going to go to the moon tomorrow.



Dominoes will fall now with countries lining up one by one. https://t.co/XwBDK6JGvi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 11, 2025

I was told by the “experts” this wouldn’t happen https://t.co/FuXVboDQfb — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) May 11, 2025

🚨BREAKING: The United States just struck a trade deal with China!



Let the liberal meltdown commence. pic.twitter.com/Sy7LUEmdtq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 11, 2025

Stock Market gonna be a movie tomorrow 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/vVsedTDvJf — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 11, 2025

Most reactions dealt with how the stock market will skyrocket tomorrow, as it should. However, I don’t think liberal America knows how to respond yet. Whenever they think they might have something to use against Trump, it gets bulldozed by real news. No one cares about a bunch of Democrats crying. They got roughed up by ICE agents after they tried to storm a detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. They also assaulted federal agents.

The one reaction I want to see is MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle who decided to go all-in on Trump being all talk and how tariffs were a failure. You got wrecked today, Stephy. Obliterated. Her muted response had ‘tail tucked between legs’ vibes.

For a solid decade, the libs have conditioned their audience to lurch from one made up Trump crisis to another. Now they’ve got no choice, no matter how pathetic it makes them look. Can’t get any attention otherwise.

pic.twitter.com/ci3VZwoAT1 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 11, 2025

“I'm happy to report that we've made substantial progress between the US and China in the very important trade talks." - @SecScottBessent



Let’s hope this is backed up by concrete advancements that will soon end this trade war. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 11, 2025

And for some laughs, Harry Sisson.

Joe Biden left Trump the strongest economy in the world and he destroyed it in 5 months. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 11, 2025