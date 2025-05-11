Trump's Most Important and Impactful Social Media Post Has Finally Been Posted
So Much Winning: We Have a New Trade Deal With China
Yes, Liz Cheney Somehow Made the New Pope About Trump
Everybody Hates Fetterman
All Hell Broke Loose When ICE Showed Up in This Town
'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong': Dem Mayor Arrested for Storming ICE Facility Plays...
VIP
Democrat Rep Blasts DHS, Accuses ICE of Faking Arrest Footage of Newark Mayor
Hamas Says It Will Release Last American Hostage Edan Alexander
Kash Patel Claps Back at Patty Murray During Senate Hearing
Zelensky Agrees to Meet Putin in Turkey for High-Stakes Talks Amid Growing Calls...
Top Dems Slam Ilhan Omar's Remarks on White Men
Ukraine, Allies Demand Russia Accept Unconditional 30-Day Ceasefire Starting Monday
Trump Announces 'Total Reset' in U.S.-China Trade Relations After High-Stakes Talks in Swi...
Trump Redirects Illegal Immigrant Housing Funds to Launch National Center for Homeless Vet...
Tipsheet

There's One Reaction to US-China Trade Deal That We Should All be Looking Forward to Seeing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 11, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump is the stuff of nightmares for liberal America. At every turn, he just owns them. They’re so biased and filled with animus that their allies in the media launch their manufactured narratives that always get shredded by facts and reality. 

Advertisement

They said the tariffs aren’t working. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle looks especially stupid since two significant deals between the UK and China were hashed out this week.  

The border is now secure, but the initial ‘it’s not going to happen’ moment was from the first Trump presidency, where failed diplomat John Kerry said the Abraham Accords would never become a reality. It did. It’s a tradition: whenever a liberal makes a prediction, it’s almost always wrong. 

Most reactions dealt with how the stock market will skyrocket tomorrow, as it should. However, I don’t think liberal America knows how to respond yet. Whenever they think they might have something to use against Trump, it gets bulldozed by real news. No one cares about a bunch of Democrats crying. They got roughed up by ICE agents after they tried to storm a detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. They also assaulted federal agents.  

Recommended

Trump's Most Important and Impactful Social Media Post Has Finally Been Posted Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The one reaction I want to see is MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle who decided to go all-in on Trump being all talk and how tariffs were a failure. You got wrecked today, Stephy. Obliterated. Her muted response had ‘tail tucked between legs’  vibes. 

And for some laughs, Harry Sisson. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Most Important and Impactful Social Media Post Has Finally Been Posted Matt Vespa
All Hell Broke Loose When ICE Showed Up in This Town Jeff Charles
The Latest 'Bombshell' on Kash Patel Will Make You Roll Your Eyes Jeff Charles
Top Dems Slam Ilhan Omar's Remarks on White Men Sarah Arnold
'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong': Dem Mayor Arrested for Storming ICE Facility Plays the Victim on CNN Sarah Arnold
Trump's DHS Had This Powerful Message for Mother's Day Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump's Most Important and Impactful Social Media Post Has Finally Been Posted Matt Vespa
Advertisement