US Marshals Will Be Hunting Down Woman Who Spat on Ed Martin

It was a disgusting act. It was a crime: you can’t spit on people. Once again, words fail the modern American Left. Interim DC Attorney Ed Martin was accosted by a deranged liberal woman walking her dog who recognized the Trump appointee on the street. She spat on him while Newsmax interviewed him on the street. If you don’t get leftists this riled up, you’re doing it wrong. Martin, a defender of those roped into the sham January 6 legal circus, likely took it as a badge of honor.

Martin sadly will not be confirmed to his position permanently. Too many Republican senators, specifically Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), soured on the nomination supposedly over Martin’s J6 advocacy because no one deserves a legal defense, right? Also, all the J6 political prisoners got pardoned. What’s beef, Thom?

Anyways, Jeanine Pirro has been nominated by Trump to succeed Martin, who will become a pardon attorney at the Justice Department. Yet, that woman isn’t getting off scot-free. There’s a warrant out for her arrest. The United States Marshal Service is looking for her for targeting and assaulting a federal official. They know who she is too, so an arrest is expected soon.

Could this be Pirro’s first case? Find this woman and throw the book at her.