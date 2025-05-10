One House Republican Had the Best Line for the Dems' Failed Insurrection at ICE Facility

Democrats gathered outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. It’s the site of protests because it’s an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Yesterday, Mayor Ras Baraka and others were arrested for breaking the law. They tried to storm the facility. It would have been an insurrection if we had played by the same Democrat rules. From the Department of Homeland Security on Friday:

Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. Representatives Robert Menendez, Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman and multiple protestors are holed up in a guard shack, the first security check point. “Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. The allegations made by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting are false. We have valid permits, and inspections for plumbing and electricity, and fire codes have been cleared.

Among the Democrats who raided the NJ ICE detention center today was Congresswoman @LamonicaMciver from New Jersey, who has a history of radical and violent rhetoric.



"G** Da***** shut down the city. We are at war." pic.twitter.com/pDvZdVVcYs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2025

The rest of the press release details who’s there, and it’s a collection of the worst of humanity: MS-13 gang members and child rapists, also known as the Democratic Party base.

NJ Congressman Robert Menendez is crashing out over Mayor Ras Baraka being arrested.



"They put their hands on two members of Congress... How is this acceptable?"



Newsflash bud, just because you're in Congress doesn't mean you can trespass. pic.twitter.com/duWQZqZptJ — Media Research Center (@theMRC) May 9, 2025

The best was Rep. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) crashed out over the arrests, claiming that placing handcuffs on members of Congress is somehow an egregious violation or something. My man, they broke the law. And sorry, but you have no standing to rage like this when your daddy got busted for bribery, gold bars, and other acts of corruption. That alone proves that when members of Congress break the law, they go bye-bye into the hands of law enforcement. Also, criminal aliens are the priority, but if you’re here illegally, you’re going. Hasta forever. That’s never been a lie or a secret. Like your dad, you’re just too stupid to know better.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) had the best line in response to this presser: “I can’t blame Robert Menendez for storming a federal detainment facility. He was just looking for his dad.”

I can’t blame Robert Menendez for storming a federal detainment facility. He was just looking for his dad. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) May 9, 2025

Other members of the Republican Study Committee also took Democrats to the woodshed over this pathetic stunt.

“The party of open borders just crossed the line from chaos to criminal. House Democrats stormed an ICE detention facility, putting criminal illegal aliens ahead of law and order,” said Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC). “It’s a reckless, disgraceful stunt and a slap in the face to every American who expects their leaders to stand up for public safety. They owe the American people an explanation.”

“Democrats continue to prove they care more about illegal aliens than the American people,” said Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX). “The members of Congress who stormed an ICE detention center make it crystal clear that the Democrat Party has no leader, no vision, and no message. It’s shameful."

"Democrats storming of the New Jersey ICE facility today is proof that they are the party of crime," said Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN). "They should want cartel members off of our streets."

Will there be hearings? There should be hearings. There should be trials for treason. I don’t make these rules, guys.

Acting US Attorney Alina Habba declared that no one is above the law and has no qualms about prosecuting anyone caught up in this circus:

The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this… — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) May 9, 2025