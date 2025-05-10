Bill Maher Fears This Is the New Lib War Cry...and It Will Destroy...
Excellent News Is Coming Out of Switzerland From US-China Trade Talks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 10, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Day one of the critical trade talks between the United States and China in Switzerland is over. Progress has been made, though some in the media seem to be cheering for a total collapse of these negotiations. Politico especially is insufferable, with the headline “the US-China trade meeting’s low bar: Progress.” That’s a good thing, you guys. The real low bar is no one walking out and an ending the talks on the first day:

President Donald Trump signaled Friday that his soaring tariffs on China may soon begin to drop. That doesn’t mean the two countries are close to a deal.

Trump’s apparent willingness to ease U.S. tariffs on China — currently at a minimum of 145 percent — down to 80 percent comes as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent prepares to meet with Chinese officials in Geneva this weekend. But that concession, or a similar step on the tariff rate, would do little to quickly reenergize trade between the two countries as imports of Chinese goods into West Coast ports steadily collapse.

Close China watchers say they don’t expect Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the government’s point person for the talks in Switzerland, to make any concessions right away. And China is not likely to rush toward any agreement as it games out what the Trump administration ultimately wants and how it can defend its own interests. 

“He’s probably mostly in listening mode, and will take back what he receives to President Xi,” said Christopher Adams, a former senior coordinator for China affairs at the Treasury Department. “I assume they’ve thought through various options and pathways, but I don’t think he has much authority to make decisions at the table.” 

The media is so nervous that a deal could be hashed out. It would be another win for Trump, another blow to liberal America, and yet another loss for the legacy press, which hates this man. No one likely thought a deal with the United Kingdom could be hashed out so quickly. It did—it was signed this week, thanks to the new tariffs.  

Notable anti-Trump commentator Brian Krassenstein tried to spew fake news about the Chinese walking out, which got slapped down by a Wall Street Journal reporter. 

They know something is going to get done, don't they? That's why they're all anxious. 

