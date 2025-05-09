After These ICE Raids, You Knew This Reaction Was Coming

The news shouldn’t be shocking to anyone. Donald Trump will do his very best to deliver on his promises, and law and order and enforcing immigration laws are key items. It’s time to clean up the capital. In Washington, D.C., restaurant establishments are panic-stricken as federal immigration agents are conducting raids on businesses asking for workers’ work authorization papers.

It happened at CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell’s husband’s restaurant. If you don’t belong here, you’re going back. Now, these establishments, thanks to pro-illegal alien forces, have created a soft warning system alerting those of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in their areas. Yet, these agents aren’t stupid. ICE is adept at alien hunting. There’s a simple fix here: if you’ve hired illegal aliens, maybe it’s time to tell them they must go (via WaPo):

The Washington Post confirmed visits to seven restaurants that span the District: Millie’s in Spring Valley near American University; Central Michel Richard downtown near the National Mall; Pupatella in Dupont Circle; Ghostburger and Zeppelin in Shaw; Absolute Thai Restaurant in Chinatown; and Cynthia Bar & Bistro on H Street NE. Many other establishments were rumored to have been visited by agents, but those visits could not be confirmed. Restaurant owners reported that agents arrived in groups ranging from three to eight, with some in plainclothes and some in uniforms and carrying firearms. Many operators were prepared for the actions after being alerted by a local mutual aid group and an immigrant news outlet, among other sources. Chefs and restaurateurs also started text threads to warn one another when agents were in their neighborhoods. The DHS agents did not take the same approach with every restaurant, according to multiple people. At Central Michel Richard, three agents appeared at the host stand late in the morning Tuesday, about a half hour after opening, and asked for the manager, said owner David Deshaies. The agents stayed only a few minutes and left an inspection notice demanding I-9 forms, which verify employment eligibility, for the restaurant’s 70 or so employees. The agents were polite, and workers did not even know they had visited, said Deshaies, who added that Central abides by immigration law. An Absolute Thai worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to make official statements, shared a similar experience, telling The Washington Post that three plainclothes agents stopped by the G Street NW eatery before it opened at 11 a.m. The worker said the agents were “very nice,” delivering the inspection notice and leaving without incident. At Millie’s in Spring Valley, eight agents entered via three doors: the front, back and bar patio, said Bo Blair, president and founder of Georgetown Events Hospitality Group, which includes Millie’s. They asked to speak to employees, Blair said, a request that the general manager declined. They asked for employee paperwork on the spot, and the manager explained that it is kept at a central office, not at the restaurant. Agents left the notice of the I-9 audit of the 180 employees, said Blair, who sent a copy of the notice to The Post.

The illegals are going, folks. It’s against the law. And crime cannot be tolerated.