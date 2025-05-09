Charles Barkley Did Not Hold Back Regarding Transgenders Playing in Women's Sports
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Mulls Suspending Habeas Corpus for Illegal Aliens

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Oh, I love this move by the Trump team. It will surely get the district judge treatment, but who cares? It’s the right thing to do, and the Trump administration has its lawyers ready for any challenge or appeal. So, go for it. Enforcing immigration laws and deporting criminal aliens and terrorists is a national security priority. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller proposed that the White House might push to suspend the habeas corpus of illegal detained by federal agents (via The Hill):

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Friday that President Trump and his team are “actively looking at” suspending habeas corpus as part of the administration’s immigration crackdown.

“Well, the Constitution is clear — and that of course is the supreme law of the land — that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion,” Miller told reporters at the White House. 

“So, it’s an option we’re actively looking at. Look, a lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not.” 

A writ of habeas corpus compels authorities to produce an individual they are holding and to justify their confinement. 

It’s been a key avenue migrants have used to challenge pending deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely-used 18th-century power Trump cited to deport Venezuelan nationals he’s accused of being gang members to a notorious megaprison in El Salvador. 

[…] 

The writ of habeas corpus has been suspended only four times, according to the National Constitution Center: During the Civil War, in parts of South Carolina overrun by the Ku Klux Klan during reconstruction, in two provinces in the Philippines in 1905, and in Hawaii after the bombing at Pearl Harbor.

Please do it. Let the Left rage, seethe, and whine. They’re not in charge—we are. These people must go back, even if that means secret flights. I’m leaning heavily toward the administration doing that and ignoring the slew of illegal rulings from these little judges.

***

UPDATE: Are you ready to laugh? Talk about a self-own. 

