MSNBC Guest: If an Illegal Alien Murdered Me, I'd Be Okay With That

There are no words for this segment. It’s insane, but it’s from an MSNBC guest known for spewing nonsense regularly. If you’re relegated to making this point to defend your attachment to illegal aliens, it’s a sure sign that you’ve lost the argument.

There is no logic or reason in Elie Mystal’s latest rant on illegal immigration, but that’s why he’s a mainstay on MSNBC. Their audience, the out-of-touch rich white lib who exclusively shops at Whole Foods, would eat this up. Mystal recently said that he’d be okay with being murdered by an illegal alien.

If I get murdered by an undocumented immigrant, please tell my children, 'I did not care that they were undocumented’?”

"If I get murdered by an undocumented immigrant, please tell my children, 'I did not care that they were undocumented!'" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UvlAJ2ZIG6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 5, 2025

You’d probably still be alive then if you supported policies that enforced our federal immigration laws, Elie. Nice work there, skippy.

People who shouldn’t be here committing crimes aren’t a controversial subject to most voters. He’s also said that he’s not comfortable deporting illegal alien gang members, like Tren de Aragua, which has been designated a foreign terror group.

Elie Mystal: Even if they ARE gang members, I’m not sure I’m okay with sending them away. pic.twitter.com/D9z7NnBCjQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 2, 2025

Mystal is the brain trust that’s going to keep Democrats in the wilderness for generations. So, please, keep talking, man. You’re doing great.