Some of the Reactions to the New Pope Have Been Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 08, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

When I was a practicing Catholic, the notion of an American pope was a fantasy. It would never happen with the European establishment, for lack of a better term, standing in the way. That’s no longer the case. The new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, is from Chicago, Illinois.  

So, as we witness this historic event, the reactions on social media have been epic. From the NFL Draft mentions, Trump’s tariffs to the new Golden Age of America, some people had funny posts. For reference, Jeff Ulbrich is the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, whose son pranked Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft. Sanders, a projected top pick, had an epic slide in the draft, and the prank call, which went viral, carried penalties for Ulbrich and the Falcons organization over this incident. His son did apologize. 

 President Trump also sent his congratulations. Pope Leo XIV succeeded the late Pope Francis II, who passed away in April after a period of ill health.

Enjoy the rest:

UPDATE: Well, well, well...what do we have here:

