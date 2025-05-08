Some of the Reactions to the New Pope Have Been Hilarious

When I was a practicing Catholic, the notion of an American pope was a fantasy. It would never happen with the European establishment, for lack of a better term, standing in the way. That’s no longer the case. The new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, is from Chicago, Illinois.

So, as we witness this historic event, the reactions on social media have been epic. From the NFL Draft mentions, Trump’s tariffs to the new Golden Age of America, some people had funny posts. For reference, Jeff Ulbrich is the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, whose son pranked Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft. Sanders, a projected top pick, had an epic slide in the draft, and the prank call, which went viral, carried penalties for Ulbrich and the Falcons organization over this incident. His son did apologize.

President Trump also sent his congratulations. Pope Leo XIV succeeded the late Pope Francis II, who passed away in April after a period of ill health.

Enjoy the rest:

WHITE SMOKE!



A pope has been chosen! pic.twitter.com/Nn5wj6n1Su — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2025

Jeff Ulbrich’s son has a chance to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/dXZexL9Lst — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 8, 2025

NOW - Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history, emerges. pic.twitter.com/rcLd1gRkQA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 8, 2025

A new Pope from Chicago needs a true Chicago introduction... 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZwtLzbv7hu — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) May 8, 2025

The new pope is Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost and the first American pope in history! pic.twitter.com/XYhjLqnCtk — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 8, 2025

The American Golden age.



American Pope

American World Cup

American Olympics

American Industry

American Vitality



It's 2025, the American people are so back. pic.twitter.com/RfrMynpOpI — Dave (@David_CarlsonII) May 8, 2025

They’ve gotta host College GameDay from here pic.twitter.com/LRztp7HkTL — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) May 8, 2025

What a week for Villanova graduates pic.twitter.com/UHZesaME96 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 8, 2025

How many first round picks will the Knicks give up to get him? https://t.co/ROooPbx0PV — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 8, 2025

The new Pope went to Villanova!



It really is the Knicks' year! — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 8, 2025

Whoever the new pope is, Mel Kiper will be furious it's not Shedeur Sanders. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 8, 2025

Chicago produced a Pope before a QB who throws for 4000 yards. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 8, 2025

News coverage of the new Pope is ELECTRIC.



It really feels like I’m watching the NFL draft. — Katelyn Brower (@KatelynBrower_) May 8, 2025

Trump tariffs at work — we’re even making popes in America now — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) May 8, 2025

The Big East just keeps getting bigger… pic.twitter.com/DMrcOzhaqO — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 8, 2025

Villanova is about to be insufferable. pic.twitter.com/OXJcVEFdZ4 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 8, 2025

pope yes — Popeyes (@Popeyes) May 8, 2025

.@ColinCowherd congratulates Robert Prevost for becoming the first American Pope 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bD4P9sKrVX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 8, 2025

Chicago Pope, Tuesdays on NBC — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 8, 2025

Chicago guy elected pope. No ketchup on hot dogs now canonical law. — Louis Nelson (@louisjnelson) May 8, 2025

Villanova officially has representation in Vatican City 🇻🇦⛪️ pic.twitter.com/w9VAuAPMBS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 8, 2025

Still can’t believe the Chicago-native Pope said this during his first speech pic.twitter.com/DVY2dHOnmr — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 8, 2025





***

UPDATE: Well, well, well...what do we have here: