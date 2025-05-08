Some of the Reactions to the New Pope Have Been Hilarious

When I was a practicing Catholic, the notion of an American pope was a fantasy. It would never happen with the European establishment, for lack of a better term, standing in the way. That’s no longer the case. The new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, is from Chicago, Illinois.
So, as we witness this historic event, the reactions on social media have been epic. From the NFL Draft mentions, Trump’s tariffs to the new Golden Age of America, some people had funny posts. For reference, Jeff Ulbrich is the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, whose son pranked Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft. Sanders, a projected top pick, had an epic slide in the draft, and the prank call, which went viral, carried penalties for Ulbrich and the Falcons organization over this incident. His son did apologize.
President Trump also sent his congratulations. Pope Leo XIV succeeded the late Pope Francis II, who passed away in April after a period of ill health.
May 8, 2025
Enjoy the rest:
WHITE SMOKE!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2025
A pope has been chosen! pic.twitter.com/Nn5wj6n1Su
https://t.co/FFHJ7hwQBM pic.twitter.com/miw8qBfYUh— Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) May 8, 2025
Jeff Ulbrich’s son has a chance to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/dXZexL9Lst— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 8, 2025
NOW - Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history, emerges. pic.twitter.com/rcLd1gRkQA— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 8, 2025
A new Pope from Chicago needs a true Chicago introduction... 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZwtLzbv7hu— Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) May 8, 2025
The new pope is Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost and the first American pope in history! pic.twitter.com/XYhjLqnCtk— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 8, 2025
The American Golden age.— Dave (@David_CarlsonII) May 8, 2025
American Pope
American World Cup
American Olympics
American Industry
American Vitality
It's 2025, the American people are so back. pic.twitter.com/RfrMynpOpI
They’ve gotta host College GameDay from here pic.twitter.com/LRztp7HkTL— Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) May 8, 2025
"Da Pope" https://t.co/KR1tYhCAxT pic.twitter.com/mhyOrV0wD1— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 8, 2025
What a week for Villanova graduates pic.twitter.com/UHZesaME96— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 8, 2025
How many first round picks will the Knicks give up to get him? https://t.co/ROooPbx0PV— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 8, 2025
The new Pope went to Villanova!— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 8, 2025
It really is the Knicks' year!
Whoever the new pope is, Mel Kiper will be furious it's not Shedeur Sanders.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 8, 2025
Chicago produced a Pope before a QB who throws for 4000 yards.— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 8, 2025
News coverage of the new Pope is ELECTRIC.— Katelyn Brower (@KatelynBrower_) May 8, 2025
It really feels like I’m watching the NFL draft.
Trump tariffs at work — we’re even making popes in America now— Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) May 8, 2025
The Big East just keeps getting bigger… pic.twitter.com/DMrcOzhaqO— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 8, 2025
Villanova is about to be insufferable. pic.twitter.com/OXJcVEFdZ4— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 8, 2025
pope yes— Popeyes (@Popeyes) May 8, 2025
.@ColinCowherd congratulates Robert Prevost for becoming the first American Pope 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bD4P9sKrVX— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 8, 2025
Chicago Pope, Tuesdays on NBC— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 8, 2025
Chicago guy elected pope. No ketchup on hot dogs now canonical law.— Louis Nelson (@louisjnelson) May 8, 2025
Villanova officially has representation in Vatican City 🇻🇦⛪️ pic.twitter.com/w9VAuAPMBS— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 8, 2025
Still can’t believe the Chicago-native Pope said this during his first speech pic.twitter.com/DVY2dHOnmr— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 8, 2025
***
UPDATE: Well, well, well...what do we have here:
It looks like the new Pope is:— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 8, 2025
An American
A Republican
I’m thinking we’re back pic.twitter.com/AgOPC34zNG
