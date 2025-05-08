Jemele Hill: Transgenders in Women's Sports Is Like MLK Jr's Struggle for Civil Rights

The Atlantic is where Jemele Hill belongs if this is what her take is going to be on transgenders in women’s sports. It’s the civil rights fight of our time, akin to Martin Luther King Jr’s struggle. Is this planet Earth?

First, it’s an insult to the Civil Rights Movement to marginalize it to coddle a bunch of dudes who think they’re women. Second, the violence that was involved in the real struggle for civil rights in the Jim Crow era. Black communities were terrorized. There were lynchings—these two matters are not the same. One was a real struggle; the other was a left-wing exercise in gauging one’s tolerance for mental illness.

Jemele Hill compares the push for transgenders in women's sports to Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement on CNN while in an argument with Scott Jennings.



"The majority used to believe that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a good American" pic.twitter.com/U6dyzYrUbT — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) May 7, 2025

Hill made this point when CNN’s Scott Jennings commented on the Supreme Court allowing President Donald Trump’s ban on transgenders in the military to be implemented. Of course, the panel thought that blacks were next or threw that example out there. That’s not happening, but Jennings’ reaction to Hill's statement is priceless.

Jennings mentioned that 80 percent of Americans don’t support dudes in women’s sports, which led to Hill saying the majority can be wrong, as we saw with Dr. King.

“The majority used to believe that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was somebody who was a threat…somebody who was not a good American,” she said.

The Left has careened off a cliff; this is your daily reminder.

Holy hell, guys.

