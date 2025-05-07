Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really...
Bill Maher Again Sets the Woke Aflame in Latest Commentary
Why the Husband of a Top CBS News Correspondent Just Had His Business...
Ex-Breitbart Editor's Thread on the Canada-Trump Meeting Was Hilarious
VIP
Good Riddance to the Boomers
Useless Government
Joe Biden's Decline: The Inside Story and the Outside Story
VIP
Buttigieg Has a Warning for Democrats
The Purely Progressive Pulitzer Prize Parade
National Suicide – a Rejection or Just a Reprieve for America?
President Trump Needs to Protect American Access to Venezuelan Oil
SCOTUS Victory for Trump as Lawfare Worsens
The Most Important Provision of Trump’s Sanctuary Executive Order
Is Freedom Under Threat in Germany?
Tipsheet

The Latest Update on the Antisemitic Incident at Barstool Sports' Philly Bar Isn't Shocking

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2025 6:00 AM
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Mo Khan was never a sympathetic figure. Leave out the antisemitic incident at Barstool Sports’ bar in Philadelphia. He posted a horrible video, and now he’s paying for it. It’s not hard, kid. When you get bottle service, maybe don't have a sign that reads, “F**k the Jews,” come to your table. It was going to go viral—it’s Barstool. And you don’t think Dave Portnoy would get to the bottom of it?  

Advertisement

He did. The waitresses have been fired, Mo Khan has been identified, and Temple University has suspended him. And now he’s playing the victim. No, sir. Also, to go on a show hosted by someone who is described as a neo-Nazi kills all shreds of doubt here. Portnoy took to social media to give the latest rundown on how Khan claims he isn’t antisemitic, how he tried to claim he was acting the part of citizen journalist, and that all collapsed within 36 hours. He’s now trying to profit from the incident.  

What a mess: 

Recommended

Why the Husband of a Top CBS News Correspondent Just Had His Business Raided by ICE Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, Khan.

Someone also noted how this incident was sort of like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict:

Step 1: Do something extremely stupid 

Step 2: Start feeling the consequences 

Step 3: Cry victim and blame the Jews

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Husband of a Top CBS News Correspondent Just Had His Business Raided by ICE Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Again Sets the Woke Aflame in Latest Commentary Matt Vespa
Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really About Matt Vespa
Ex-Breitbart Editor's Thread on the Canada-Trump Meeting Was Hilarious Matt Vespa
Good Riddance to the Boomers Kurt Schlichter
Useless Government John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why the Husband of a Top CBS News Correspondent Just Had His Business Raided by ICE Matt Vespa
Advertisement