The Latest Update on the Antisemitic Incident at Barstool Sports' Philly Bar Isn't Shocking

Mo Khan was never a sympathetic figure. Leave out the antisemitic incident at Barstool Sports’ bar in Philadelphia. He posted a horrible video, and now he’s paying for it. It’s not hard, kid. When you get bottle service, maybe don't have a sign that reads, “F**k the Jews,” come to your table. It was going to go viral—it’s Barstool. And you don’t think Dave Portnoy would get to the bottom of it?

He did. The waitresses have been fired, Mo Khan has been identified, and Temple University has suspended him. And now he’s playing the victim. No, sir. Also, to go on a show hosted by someone who is described as a neo-Nazi kills all shreds of doubt here. Portnoy took to social media to give the latest rundown on how Khan claims he isn’t antisemitic, how he tried to claim he was acting the part of citizen journalist, and that all collapsed within 36 hours. He’s now trying to profit from the incident.

What a mess:

Mo Kahn is an anti semitic coward and liar. End of story. pic.twitter.com/G0UWNi75Gd — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 7, 2025

This is my last post of night but this is unintentionally very funny. It was going so good for Mo on his Neo Nazi show right up till the Nazi said he hates Muslims too. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/mtCtNpbEto — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 7, 2025

For immediate release pic.twitter.com/TLghAIVJpE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 7, 2025

This dude is a flat liar. I talked to him on the phone with his buddy and they both owned up to it and cried about it. He then lawyered up after speaking with his family. His name got out because he’s a moron and uploaded “Fuck the Jews” sign to his instagram before I even… https://t.co/YHkujPTCEA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 7, 2025

UPDATE: Temple University has suspended student Mohammed “Mo” Khan over his possible involvement with the “F*ck the Jews” sign fiasco at Barstools Sports in Philadelphia last night.



Khan’s Snapchat post from February showcases his past antisemitism. https://t.co/dHyzvKmp5d pic.twitter.com/6fHAchQ8VL — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 4, 2025

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, Khan.

Someone also noted how this incident was sort of like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict:

Step 1: Do something extremely stupid Step 2: Start feeling the consequences Step 3: Cry victim and blame the Jews