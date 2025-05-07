Ex-Breitbart Editor's Thread on the Canada-Trump Meeting Was Hilarious

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the ruling Liberal Party kept power for their stance on Donald Trump. Most Canadians voted for someone they felt would stand up to the president of the United States. There was a lot of chest-beating and bluster about how Canadian-American relations were going to change since Trump shattered them or something.

That’s not the case. It never was, and, well, it was all a lie on Carney’s part. Trump and Carney got rather chummy during their meeting in the Oval Office. As some noted, it’s funny how Trump derangement syndrome had vanished from the Canadian leader. Carney still insisted that Canada isn’t for sale (via WaPo):

Canada PM Carney tries to act tough and say Canada is not for sale.



The fact he even has to defend that position (and his body language) projects weakness.



The US doesn’t need Canada. But Canada needs the US.



Trump has all the most powerful cards.pic.twitter.com/QWw4rWVlga — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 6, 2025

Marc Carney just said it to President Donald Trump exactly what I said Pierre should have been saying throughout his campaign.



I guess Canada is magically over its TDS.



Oh well… pic.twitter.com/dOphFXcZVG — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 6, 2025

Despite the leaders’ early comments lavishing praise on one another, the meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney produced a curious exchange in which Carney emphatically said his country would never become part of the United States and Trump continued to muse that annexing the ally could still happen. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign … it’s not for sale,” Carney said, referring to his election win last week. “It won’t be for sale, ever.” Trump, when asked about that comment, said “Time will tell” and “I never say never.” Trump also said during the Tuesday meeting that the U.S. would end its bombings of Houthi rebels in Yemen. The president also participated in a meeting later Tuesday of the task force that will oversee preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

President @realDonaldTrump welcomes the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, to the White House 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/QwqyIxBE32 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 6, 2025

.@POTUS: "This is a very friendly conversation, but we want to make our own cars. We don't really want cars from Canada, and we put tariffs on cars from Canada... and we don't want steel from Canada because we're making our own steel... Because of past thinking of people, we have… pic.twitter.com/icUG1sz57t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 6, 2025

I mean, it was a Zelensky meltdown. It was a run-of-the-mill sit-down. And then, there’s this:

President Donald J. Trump 🤝 Canadian Prime Minister @MarkJCarney. 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OJyKuId8QS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2025

Former Breitbart editor Emma-Jo Morris had a more aggressive take, noting that Canada isn’t a country, knowing from personal experience. She lived there for almost a quarter-century. Yet, she also didn’t support the US absorbing Canada. We don’t need their problems. Morris was more entertained by Carney caving to Trump.

What a hilarious meeting this is with PM Carney. Total capitulation after a whole elaborate absurd campaign performance. Never made sense in the first place, Conservatives refusal to call it out and instead go along with the delusion cost them the election. Lol. Sad. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

Trump outright rejects claim "Canada is not for sale," to Carney's face, Trump: "never say never." Fake hyper-nationalist jingoistic rage troll just absolutely disintegrates, exactly one week from the Canadian election. Laughing out loud watching this whole thing. Wow. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

I lived in Canada for 23 years. I’m allowed to state the fact that it’s a fake country! It is — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

Canada sacrificed its sovereignty to own Trump and then get bench pressed by Trump exactly one week later. Lol — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

The truth is Canada is a distressed asset, and when Carney says it’s “not for sale” you really do mutter “because it’s worthless?” — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

To be clear: of course Carney is immediately and without reservation bending the knee to Trump/USA. Canada’s survival depends on it, obviously! There was never any question about that. Whole campaign claiming anything other than total fold was a delusion/laughable, obvious lie. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

Because Canada is economically beholden to the US and politically to China, has erased its national identity, has no sovereignty, no military, and housing/cost of living/inflation makes it unbearable to live in? Only asset is oil which can’t even be explored because of nutty… https://t.co/d3ynU0M5Pl — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

Carney in the White House today: “sorry dad” — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 6, 2025

It’s not smart politics to be an enemy of the United States.