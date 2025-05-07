VIP
Good Riddance to the Boomers
Ex-Breitbart Editor's Thread on the Canada-Trump Meeting Was Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2025 12:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the ruling Liberal Party kept power for their stance on Donald Trump. Most Canadians voted for someone they felt would stand up to the president of the United States. There was a lot of chest-beating and bluster about how Canadian-American relations were going to change since Trump shattered them or something.  

That’s not the case. It never was, and, well, it was all a lie on Carney’s part. Trump and Carney got rather chummy during their meeting in the Oval Office. As some noted, it’s funny how Trump derangement syndrome had vanished from the Canadian leader. Carney still insisted that Canada isn’t for sale (via WaPo): 

Despite the leaders’ early comments lavishing praise on one another, the meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney produced a curious exchange in which Carney emphatically said his country would never become part of the United States and Trump continued to muse that annexing the ally could still happen. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign … it’s not for sale,” Carney said, referring to his election win last week. “It won’t be for sale, ever.” Trump, when asked about that comment, said “Time will tell” and “I never say never.” Trump also said during the Tuesday meeting that the U.S. would end its bombings of Houthi rebels in Yemen. The president also participated in a meeting later Tuesday of the task force that will oversee preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

I mean, it was a Zelensky meltdown. It was a run-of-the-mill sit-down. And then, there’s this:

Former Breitbart editor Emma-Jo Morris had a more aggressive take, noting that Canada isn’t a country, knowing from personal experience. She lived there for almost a quarter-century. Yet, she also didn’t support the US absorbing Canada. We don’t need their problems. Morris was more entertained by Carney caving to Trump. 

“Canada sacrificed its sovereignty to own Trump and then get bench pressed by Trump exactly one week later,” she wrote. 

It’s not smart politics to be an enemy of the United States. 

