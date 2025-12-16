New FBI Memos Drop New Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
This Trump Administration Official Just Demolished Tim Walz Over Fraud Scandals

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 16, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrote a scathing letter in which she demanded that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz resign amid multiple fraud scandals occurring on his watch.

Fox News Digital obtained a copy of the letter McMahon sent to Walz.

In a letter sent to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Trump's education secretary blasted his handling of the massive and developing fraud crisis in the state and called on him to resign from his post over the scandal while highlighting fraud allegations within the state's college education system. 

"You have been Minnesota’s Governor since 2019," Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrote to Walz in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. "During that time, your careless lack of oversight and abuse of the welfare system has attracted fraudsters from around the world, especially from Somalia, to establish a beachhead of criminality in our country. As President Trump put it, you have turned Minnesota into a ‘fraudulent hub of money laundering activity.’"

At the conclusion of the scathing letter, McMahon calls on Walz to step down over the scandal.

"Given your dereliction of the office entrusted to you by Minnesotans, I implore you to resign and make way for more capable leadership," McMahon writes.

In addition to the fraud scandal that has garnered national headlines with nonprofits like Feeding Our Future, primarily in the Somali community, alleged to have defrauded taxpayers of at least $1 billion under Walz’s watch, McMahon’s letter focuses on findings from her department that show fraud taking place in Minnesota’s college education system.

McMahon further stated that over $10 million in fraud has been perpetrated in Minnesota’s education system while Walz was governor.

It was recently revealed that some members of the Somali community in Minnesota pulled off a scam in which they defrauded food assistance programs and sent taxpayer money to a terrorist group in Somalia.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has been focused on rooting out fraudulent activity in the Education Department. Hilary Jackson, who leads the Moms for Liberty chapter in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, participated in a White House briefing earlier this year. Education Department officials told Jackson and her group that “billions and billions and billions of dollars have been wasted.”

Jackson referenced how the Education Department doled out millions in grants to Native American students at a school in Chicago. However, it was later revealed that the school was “receiving grants for Native American students by counting Middle Eastern students as Native Americans.”

“Nobody was reviewing the grants,” she told Townhall. “There was no process on how to cancel them.”

