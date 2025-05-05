The Daily Beast Had a Funny Headline About Jen Psaki Realizing Joe Biden...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Went on the Warpath After This Horrific Scene Was...
Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the...
VIP
Democrats Are Trying To Raise Money Off Defunding NPR And PBS
HHS Releases Damning Report on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Gun Control Crowd Explodes After Trump Admin Pulls ATF Display
Race, And The Biggest Mass Psyop In Human History
These Are the Three Steps the Trump Administration Is Taking to Usher in...
VIP
Here's What Trump Did After Reports Amazon Was Going to Include Tariff Info...
Can Trump Win?
Harvard's Disgraceful 'Bothsidesism' Confirms Its Systemic Anti-Semitism Problem
Lessons From My Friend’s Execution in Evin Prison
VIP
Trump Named Potential Successors. How Do They and the Party Fare in 2028?
An Air Traffic Controller Just Sounded the Alarm About Flying to This Airport
Tipsheet

The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 05, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They said I would be homeless, begging for soup, and regretting my vote for Donald Trump. That latest bit of fake news has imploded like the OceanGate submersible, and the media would like you to forget they were the top manufacturers of this economic panic porn.

Advertisement

In April, they were cranking out these stories about how this would be the worst market period since 1932. Why? President Trump initiated his tariff policy to reset the market, protect American workers, and rebuild stateside high-skill manufacturing sectors. 

It’s not like the 1950s regarding some sectors, but the elites and Wall Street tried to turn the public against Trump, inducing an artificial sell-off that sent markets tumbling. A market adjustment was coming, as Joe Biden’s inflationary spending levels weren’t sustainable. This cabal increased the level of pain to scare people. Liberals were rejoicing at the temporary downturn because they're traitors and un-American, but Trump voters did not flee, nor did they regret their vote. 

Why? Because Trump voters are loyal. Those in the market lost more under Biden than Trump, and they’re not stupid. You ride it out. The level of trust is astounding, and it’s paid off. The markets didn’t crash. Everyone held firm, and the elites lost again. The rebound is now a historic winning streak (via CNBC): 

Recommended

Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the Global Warming Crowd Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A turbulent period for stocks around new tariff policies from the White House has remarkably given way to Wall Street’s longest winning streak in 20 years.

The S&P 500 rose again on Friday, notching a ninth straight positive session for the first time Nov. 5, 2004. 

The index also traded above its April 2 close for the first time since the major tariff announcement a month ago. 

[…] 

Not to be outdone, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also cashed a ninth straight winning day, its longest streak in more than a year.  In London, the winning streak for the FTSE 100 index hit a record of 15 consecutive days. 

The rally doesn’t appear to be a weak one either, at least according to technical experts. Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment strategist at Sanctuary Wealth, said Friday on CNBC’s ” Money Movers ” that the S&P 500′s winning streak seems to be repairing some technical damage caused in early April. “The breadth of the market has been really strong, and a number of my breadth indicators are giving buy signals. 

Volume is not bad, but it’s decent enough, and if we can go up and test resistance near the 200-day moving average near 5,745, or even get above it around 5,800, there’s a chance we don’t have to go down and test those awful lows at 4,835,” Bartels said.

As we’ve noted, Trump plays these games with the media, Democrats, and his political enemies like it’s a best-of-seven series. It’s not over after one game, whereas his detractors act like the clowns who think winning the season's first game means they’re championship-bound. Trump’s enemies have had their best-laid plans at every turn, and narratives get burned to ash. 

Advertisement

This one is no different. My only criticism of the tariff policy is one that Larry Kudlow relayed weeks ago: It should have come second to Congress passing the budget reconciliation package. But that’s all. Trump obviously went another direction, and while it was a bumpy start, Liberation Day dividends are pouring in.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the Global Warming Crowd Matt Vespa
All GOP Senators Have to Do Is Not Be Dumb, So We’re in Trouble Kurt Schlichter
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Went on the Warpath After This Horrific Scene Was Revealed at His Bar Matt Vespa
The Daily Beast Had a Funny Headline About Jen Psaki Realizing Joe Biden Was Brain-dead Matt Vespa
An Air Traffic Controller Just Sounded the Alarm About Flying to This Airport Madeline Leesman
HHS Releases Damning Report on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the Global Warming Crowd Matt Vespa
Advertisement