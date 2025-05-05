The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now

They said I would be homeless, begging for soup, and regretting my vote for Donald Trump. That latest bit of fake news has imploded like the OceanGate submersible, and the media would like you to forget they were the top manufacturers of this economic panic porn.

In April, they were cranking out these stories about how this would be the worst market period since 1932. Why? President Trump initiated his tariff policy to reset the market, protect American workers, and rebuild stateside high-skill manufacturing sectors.

It’s not like the 1950s regarding some sectors, but the elites and Wall Street tried to turn the public against Trump, inducing an artificial sell-off that sent markets tumbling. A market adjustment was coming, as Joe Biden’s inflationary spending levels weren’t sustainable. This cabal increased the level of pain to scare people. Liberals were rejoicing at the temporary downturn because they're traitors and un-American, but Trump voters did not flee, nor did they regret their vote.

Why? Because Trump voters are loyal. Those in the market lost more under Biden than Trump, and they’re not stupid. You ride it out. The level of trust is astounding, and it’s paid off. The markets didn’t crash. Everyone held firm, and the elites lost again. The rebound is now a historic winning streak (via CNBC):

A turbulent period for stocks around new tariff policies from the White House has remarkably given way to Wall Street’s longest winning streak in 20 years. The S&P 500 rose again on Friday, notching a ninth straight positive session for the first time Nov. 5, 2004. The index also traded above its April 2 close for the first time since the major tariff announcement a month ago. […] Not to be outdone, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also cashed a ninth straight winning day, its longest streak in more than a year. In London, the winning streak for the FTSE 100 index hit a record of 15 consecutive days. The rally doesn’t appear to be a weak one either, at least according to technical experts. Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment strategist at Sanctuary Wealth, said Friday on CNBC’s ” Money Movers ” that the S&P 500′s winning streak seems to be repairing some technical damage caused in early April. “The breadth of the market has been really strong, and a number of my breadth indicators are giving buy signals. Volume is not bad, but it’s decent enough, and if we can go up and test resistance near the 200-day moving average near 5,745, or even get above it around 5,800, there’s a chance we don’t have to go down and test those awful lows at 4,835,” Bartels said.

As we’ve noted, Trump plays these games with the media, Democrats, and his political enemies like it’s a best-of-seven series. It’s not over after one game, whereas his detractors act like the clowns who think winning the season's first game means they’re championship-bound. Trump’s enemies have had their best-laid plans at every turn, and narratives get burned to ash.

This one is no different. My only criticism of the tariff policy is one that Larry Kudlow relayed weeks ago: It should have come second to Congress passing the budget reconciliation package. But that’s all. Trump obviously went another direction, and while it was a bumpy start, Liberation Day dividends are pouring in.

