Did You Notice What Was Missing From This NYT Piece About This Illegal Alien's Heinous Crime?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This story is almost unbelievable. If you haven’t heard it, it’s likely due to the liberal media either ignoring the story or sanitizing it to the point where most would gloss over it. In New York City, an illegal alien was busted for raping a corpse on the subway. I’m not kidding. But, of course, the publication didn’t say the man was her illegally. He’s a ‘Brooklyn man’ in this warped narrative. Trump officials were quick to point out that a key fact was omitted from the piece (via NYT):

A Brooklyn man was arrested on Monday [April 28] after the police said he violated a corpse on an R train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month. 

The man, whom police identified as Felix Rojas, 44, was charged with first-degree rape, more than two weeks after the event. He is expected to be arraigned later on Monday, according to a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer. 

A law enforcement official familiar with the case said a man, later identified by police as Mr. Rojas, entered an R train while it was at the Whitehall Street-South Ferry station in the financial district around 11 p.m. on April 9 and was on the train for about 45 minutes before noticing the unconscious man in the car. 

The man who died had boarded the train earlier that evening at about 8 p.m., the official said. A spokeswoman for the Police Department said Monday that he had died of natural causes. 

After seeing the man’s immobile body, Mr. Rojas rummaged through the dead man’s pockets and had sex with the body, according to an internal police document. Then, they said, he fled the train. 

The entire episode was caught on surveillance cameras in the car. There were no other passengers on board at the time. 

It’s a depraved act that got covered up by the media since they need to maintain a narrative.

