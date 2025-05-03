Here's What a Former Breitbart Editor Learned at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Emma Jo-Morris was with The New York Post when she got the scoop of a lifetime: the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. She reported a series of stories before social media locked her publication out. It was a classic case of censorship, which she recounted before Congress in 2023. She later went to Breitbart and is now in the consulting world.

Last month, she attended the swanky, bougie, and elitist White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, annoyingly called “nerd prom” by the legacy press. It’s where some of the most insufferable clowns who claim to be impartial journalists hobnob and congratulate themselves on how great they are.

It's everything that’s wrong about the news media. Is it biased? Oh, hell yeah, but Morris noted that it’s not political. Her assumption that this was an activity was shattered by attending this dinner, where the media’s bias isn’t entirely based on politics. It’s insanity. The erasure of the lines separates ego, self-worship, and what’s happening in the world. It’s not some secret sauce—millions of Americans have finally caught on that these people do not report on what’s actually happening in the country (via Breitbart):

I mean, like, actually insane. Delusional. Zero self-awareness, or awareness of reality. Not everyone, but, mostly. Experiencing that in person, talking to them in a social setting, realizing who our media is, gave me an epiphany: media bias isn’t about politics — it’s much more banal — it’s actually just narcissism of people who happen to be Democrats. […] “The sun in the heavens,” “truth tellers,” “fascism,” “fabric of our democracy”— what? This is actually crazy. The media isn’t biased because it’s liberal, it’s biased because it has no concept of reality. The people who make media content are incapable of separating their own self-worship from objective truth. Their egos dictate that they are so important, they decide “the truth.” And we mock them— and they don’t get the joke because they emotionally, just, can’t. How can Trump, conservatives, mock them, mock “truth?” In their understanding of themselves, and the world, and their place in it, mocking them — or otherwise ignoring them — is heresy! They aren’t “biased,” they are personally appalled by Trump’s insults, and incensed by their diminishing relevance. That they can sit less than two miles away from him, declare their importance, and no one cares. The next day he’ll ban a few of them from his plane, or call them a name, and millions of people will cheer, and otherwise life will go on as normal. That’s the big threat; it’s a threat against their vanity. That is what they can’t tolerate. The warped coverage is not political, its personal.

“I’m a consultant, I spent ten years in conservative media, and now I help corporate clients better understand and communicate with MAGA,” she said to two Politico staffers while having a smoke break.

She also detailed the nauseating awards ceremony where actual journalism is ignored, and the likes of Axios and the Associated Press are venerated for either skipping/ignoring Joe Biden’s mental decline or whining about being barred from some White House events for not updating their guidebook to include the ‘Gulf of America.’

The Biden White House cast out the New York Post on some events. It’s not a new practice, but as Morris noted, attacking one’s vanity and ego can lead to some abject lunacy.