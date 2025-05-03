Former Dem Running to Reclaim Her Seat Reportedly Tried to Commit Suicide Twice in Office

She was defeated in 2024, but Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) is vowing to retake her congressional seat in 2026, and she shouldn’t run. It’s not a political thing. The latest coming out about this woman is disturbing, and she sounds like someone who needs to continue getting mental health treatment more than anything. The Colorado Sun initially reported on the story.

Advertisement

Working for the then-congresswoman was also no picnic, with multiple staffers alleging a toxic work environment leading to massive turnover. The congresswoman claims she unduly leaned on her staffers when she was not okay, placing unnecessary pressure on them. Caraveo claims she apologized. Her aides dispute that claim. The Colorado Democrat twice tried to kill herself while serving in office. Both attempts involved prescription drugs. Sharp objects were also removed from her offices (via Free Beacon):

Caraveo’s "frightening and traumatizing" behavior while serving in Congress and running for reelection last year prompted her aides to propose a safety plan, according to the Colorado Sun. They requested that sharp objects be removed from her offices and said they didn’t want to be responsible for talking her "through suicidal thoughts" or "keeping her company during a crisis." […] Caraveo’s first known suicide attempt came in February 2024 when staffers rushed to her home after she sent them concerning messages. They learned that she’d taken 19 sleeping pills and was drinking alcohol. She was rushed to the hospital and was placed on an emergency mental health hold. A police officer noted in an application for the hold that Caraveo, a licensed physician, said "this will put me to sleep for awhile." The Colorado Sun, which obtained the application, learned of the suicide attempt the Saturday before Election Day. Caraveo’s team responded to the outlet’s inquiries with a cease-and-desist letter, threatening to sue if it published a story. Then, in April 2024, emergency responders were called to Caraveo’s district office to treat a woman suffering from an overdose after taking about 20 lorazepam—an anxiety and sleep drug recently made famous by a suicidal character on HBO’s White Lotus. Multiple sources confirmed to the Colorado Sun that the woman was Caraveo. She was meeting with local Latino leaders when the drugs took effect, causing the meeting to be cut short. She also had to miss an event later that day opening up her 2024 campaign headquarters.

She got help ,it seems. She’s come forward about it—that’s all good. I don’t think she needs to be running for Congress again.