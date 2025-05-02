VIP
View Co-Host Had a Meltdown on CNN That Was One for the Record Books

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 02, 2025 3:00 PM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

It’s not shocking this happened on Abby Philip’s show. The CNN host was powerless to stop the mayhem that The View’s Ana Navarro incited when discussing the ongoing immigration issue. The Democratic Party is looking for increasingly stupid doubling down on Abrego Garcia, whose rap sheet now stretches the I-4 Corridor, where new documents on his MS-13 ties and his domestic abuse are now plentiful. 

The man is trash, but this is who the Democrats nominated for sainthood. There’s a reason why media coverage of Mr. Abrego is dying quickly. After all that, the Left is going to let this man rot in jail, which is what he deserves, but these lefty clowns were suggesting otherwise for weeks because Trump is president. 

CNN’s Scott Jennings, the designated hitter on the network who smashed left-wing talking points, wasn’t even involved here. Navarro and Shermichael Singleton got into a spat so intense that Philip was forced to cut to a commercial break. She tried to calm the two of them down but to no avail. Navarro is too colonized by Trump derangement syndrome to think clearly. Singleton stated a fact: if you come here illegally, you’re going home. 

“There's a hell of a lot of people who, other than the black people who were brought here as slaves, who came to this country illegally,” snapped Navarro.  

It was on after that.  

“Last time I checked, I'm black. You're not,” shot back Shermichael. 

“I'm Latino, and my people are being racially profiled,” responded Navarro, which did not sit well with Singleton, and rightfully so. It’s a cheap shot. 

“Do I have to remind you of the history of my people? Do you really want to go there?” shouted Shermichael as Philip cut to a commercial.  

Holy mackerel, folks.  

These View people, you can’t take them anywhere. 

