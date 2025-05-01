Schumer's Swipe at Trump's Poll Numbers Got Quickly Gutted By This Reporter
Ilhan Omar Was Asked a Newsworthy Question. She Totally Melted Down.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 01, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the Hill’s most vocal supporter of radical Islamic terror groups, was not pleased to be asked this question by a Daily Caller Foundation reporter who dealt with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), reportedly not being supportive of these trips to El Salvador. Democrats have been obsessed with busting Abrego Garcia out of jail there, claiming he was improperly deported back to his home country. 

 The man is an MS-13 member and a wife beater, and more evidence supports that he’s a piece of trash mounts daily. This man is who Democrats went all-in on, and it blew up in their face spectacularly. 

It’s a newsworthy question, which irritated the Minnesota leftists immensely, telling the reporter to “F**k off.” She later doubled down on her reaction.

Scott Jennings Issues Key Reminders for Liberals on Illegal Immigration, Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Is it a shocking response? No, this is Ilhan Omar, but only a Democrat could get away with this tantrum, whereas a Republican would be subjected to endless stories about press freedom. Former Congresswoman Martha McSally (R-AZ) called CNN reporter Manu Raju a “hack,” and it triggered a media firestorm. We all know why. 

