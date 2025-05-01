Ilhan Omar Was Asked a Newsworthy Question. She Totally Melted Down.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the Hill’s most vocal supporter of radical Islamic terror groups, was not pleased to be asked this question by a Daily Caller Foundation reporter who dealt with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), reportedly not being supportive of these trips to El Salvador. Democrats have been obsessed with busting Abrego Garcia out of jail there, claiming he was improperly deported back to his home country.

Advertisement

The man is an MS-13 member and a wife beater, and more evidence supports that he’s a piece of trash mounts daily. This man is who Democrats went all-in on, and it blew up in their face spectacularly.

🚨 Ilhan Omar just told a report to “F—ck off” when questioned about illegal aliens.



Classy.pic.twitter.com/89zQ9Osehu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 1, 2025

I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f*ck off. https://t.co/qxqqAhaIEc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 1, 2025

It’s a newsworthy question, which irritated the Minnesota leftists immensely, telling the reporter to “F**k off.” She later doubled down on her reaction.

If another member, perhaps Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, reacted this way to legacy media, I’m guessing the rest of the press corps would be up in arms. https://t.co/369ltTUksM — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 1, 2025

Maybe WHCA President Eugene Daniels said it best at the correspondents' dinner:



"We journalists are a lot of things. We are competitive and pushy...What we are not is the opposition. What we are not is the enemy of the people." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 1, 2025

Martha McSally called Manu Raju a hack and it was a week long news cycle. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2025

Is it a shocking response? No, this is Ilhan Omar, but only a Democrat could get away with this tantrum, whereas a Republican would be subjected to endless stories about press freedom. Former Congresswoman Martha McSally (R-AZ) called CNN reporter Manu Raju a “hack,” and it triggered a media firestorm. We all know why.