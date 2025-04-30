Trump and His Team Win When They Lead From the Front
Democrat Weirdo Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Canada Embraces the Collapsing Leftist Project
Let Them Eat...Something Else
The First 100 Days for the Trump-Hating Left
Destroying the Norms
Reversing the Coarsening of America
It's Not Just Antisemitism; It's Marxist Indoctrination
The Demise of the Democrat Party
No 'Millionaires’ Tax Hike.' Instead, Spending Cuts.
What Do Anarcho-Capitalists Actually Want?
The Right to Privacy Under Siege
In Another Win for Trump, Senate Resolution on Tariffs Fails
Are We Really Supposed to Believe James Clyburn's Answer About Joe Biden's Decline?
Tipsheet

Wait, That's Why Kamala Picked Tim Walz?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 30, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

It’s unbelievable, but also not. Tim Walz finally revealed why he was selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate, and it couldn’t be more hilarious. The Minnesota governor was a white voter whisperer. He could ‘code talk’ to the bros that the Democrats desperately needed to win the election. It was a fatal flaw. Walz was weird, gesticulated awkwardly, came off as inauthentic as possible, and couldn’t load a shotgun properly.

Advertisement

He called the GOP weird, which led to a psyop of epic proportions. It turned out that the more they saw Walz, the more voters felt he was 'Captain Freaky' than JD Vance. He also lied incessantly on the stump. So, if this is the reason why Walz got picked, it’s no shock why the Kamala campaign imploded (via Fox News):

Former vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., continued a self-described "listening tour" across the country at a Harvard Kennedy School forum on Monday night, ruling out a 2028 presidential bid and revealing why former Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate. 

Walz said Harris chose him, in part, because, "I could code talk to White guys watching football, fixing their truck" and "put them at ease." The Minnesota governor described himself as the "permission structure" for White men from rural America to vote for Democrats. 

"I think I'll give you pretty good stuff, but I'll also give you 10% problematic," Walz added when pushed by moderator Brittany Shepherd, ABC News national political reporter, about why he didn't take that message to cable news to reach a larger audience. Walz laughed off criticism over inconsistencies in his background on the 2024 campaign trail, describing himself as a "knucklehead." 

Recommended

Prosecute Mayorkas. For Murder. Ann Coulter
Advertisement

If we’re talking football, this was a draft bust by the Democrats. One that could set back the franchise years. We’ll see.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Prosecute Mayorkas. For Murder. Ann Coulter
Trump and His Team Win When They Lead From the Front Kurt Schlichter
Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
The Buffalo Media Is As Evil As the School System Tom Knighton
Canada Embraces the Collapsing Leftist Project William Marshall
Are We Really Supposed to Believe James Clyburn's Answer About Joe Biden's Decline? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Prosecute Mayorkas. For Murder. Ann Coulter
Advertisement