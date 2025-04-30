Wait, That's Why Kamala Picked Tim Walz?

It’s unbelievable, but also not. Tim Walz finally revealed why he was selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate, and it couldn’t be more hilarious. The Minnesota governor was a white voter whisperer. He could ‘code talk’ to the bros that the Democrats desperately needed to win the election. It was a fatal flaw. Walz was weird, gesticulated awkwardly, came off as inauthentic as possible, and couldn’t load a shotgun properly.

Tim Walz, a lesbian’s idea of a man who will appeal to men, says he was on the Democrat ticket to connect with white guys who like football. For the white guys out there who like football, did Walz make you trust Kamala and Democrats more or less? pic.twitter.com/AbJTzPqn1O — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 30, 2025

He called the GOP weird, which led to a psyop of epic proportions. It turned out that the more they saw Walz, the more voters felt he was 'Captain Freaky' than JD Vance. He also lied incessantly on the stump. So, if this is the reason why Walz got picked, it’s no shock why the Kamala campaign imploded (via Fox News):

Former vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., continued a self-described "listening tour" across the country at a Harvard Kennedy School forum on Monday night, ruling out a 2028 presidential bid and revealing why former Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate. Walz said Harris chose him, in part, because, "I could code talk to White guys watching football, fixing their truck" and "put them at ease." The Minnesota governor described himself as the "permission structure" for White men from rural America to vote for Democrats. "I think I'll give you pretty good stuff, but I'll also give you 10% problematic," Walz added when pushed by moderator Brittany Shepherd, ABC News national political reporter, about why he didn't take that message to cable news to reach a larger audience. Walz laughed off criticism over inconsistencies in his background on the 2024 campaign trail, describing himself as a "knucklehead."

If we’re talking football, this was a draft bust by the Democrats. One that could set back the franchise years. We’ll see.