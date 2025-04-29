Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday

The media will never beat President Donald Trump. Some of his top aides might be joining that club. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is at the top of his class in this arena. He slaps down the liberal media’s narratives, humilities their brain-dead reporters, uses facts to expose their ignorance, and, above all, is uncompromising. In essence, Miller is there to drive over this White House’s enemies in the media with a tank, and he did so yesterday.

The media is obsessed over this story about some kids who were American citizens being deported without due process. That’s not what happened. ICE didn’t get orders to deport American citizens. The kids were deported with their mothers, who were here illegally. The kids can come back at any time.

SEC. RUBIO TORCHES THE FAKE NEWS:



"Three U.S. citizens ages 4, 7 & 2, were not deported! Their mothers who were illegally in this country were deported! The children went with their mothers!"



pic.twitter.com/VZOcP68QrO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2025

This Trump team will engage you, and these reporters are not prepared. It was a brutal exercise in shredding the media yesterday, where Miller, again, rehashed why they’re there and not Kamala Harris’ crew: the American people do not feel nor want to tolerate hordes of illegals coming into this country and us having to subsidize them. Joe Biden might have imported them, but they’re going back.

.@StephenM: We're deporting illegal immigrants originally from every continent — "basically everywhere but Antarctica!" pic.twitter.com/XP1ltydXnt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

🔥HEAT: @StephenM TORCHES the media for misunderstanding Trump's deportation efforts:



"Are you familiar with the case in question?!"



"This person has had YEARS of due process!"



This is a master-class in educating the media. pic.twitter.com/fuBxaeFuda — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

And it didn't stop there: Miller went after former Obama aides and some Democrats on Twitter afterward.

Jon: you supported a president, Joe Biden, who imported child rapists and trafficked half a million children. The Trump Administration ended child trafficking across the border. Your shrill, lying propaganda will not erase or reduce your complicity in these monstrous crimes. https://t.co/0FgCwE2hhd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 28, 2025

The photos you find so amusing, Jon, are the mug shots of illegal aliens who raped and tortured women and children — the illegals that Democrats are fighting to protect. I used to think you were just a hapless moron, but now it seems a better description is remorseless sociopath. https://t.co/OizCquiII4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 29, 2025