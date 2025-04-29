White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2025
The media will never beat President Donald Trump. Some of his top aides might be joining that club. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is at the top of his class in this arena. He slaps down the liberal media’s narratives, humilities their brain-dead reporters, uses facts to expose their ignorance, and, above all, is uncompromising. In essence, Miller is there to drive over this White House’s enemies in the media with a tank, and he did so yesterday. 

The media is obsessed over this story about some kids who were American citizens being deported without due process. That’s not what happened. ICE didn’t get orders to deport American citizens. The kids were deported with their mothers, who were here illegally. The kids can come back at any time. 

This Trump team will engage you, and these reporters are not prepared. It was a brutal exercise in shredding the media yesterday, where Miller, again, rehashed why they’re there and not Kamala Harris’ crew: the American people do not feel nor want to tolerate hordes of illegals coming into this country and us having to subsidize them. Joe Biden might have imported them, but they’re going back.

And it didn't stop there: Miller went after former Obama aides and some Democrats on Twitter afterward.

