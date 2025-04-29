White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Tipsheet

CNN's Top Legal Analyst Doesn't Have Time for This Lib Talking Point About Judges

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Wisconsin judge story has become another rallying cry for the Left.  Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan tried to help an illegal alien escape federal authorities. You can’t do that, lady. CNN’s Elie Honig, a legal commentator and former assistant U.S. attorney, nailed the liberal hypocrisy over their meltdown of this arrest. He did say that when handling a situation like this, it should be assessed with more care, whatever that means, but the principle remains the same: no one is above the law, even for those entrusted with the gavel.

"These are the same folks who were gravely intoning when Donald Trump got arrested: 'No man is above the law.' Well, no judge is above the law either,” he said. 

Honig has been a more sensible voice on CNN regarding the legal issues surrounding Donald Trump. He’s not Scott Jennings, but he did heavily scrutinize the hush-money cases. He was appalled by then-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s October maneuver, which violated the cardinal rule of every federal prosecutor. Smith was handling the 2020 election interference and Mar-a-Lago classified documents cases.

Smith re-filed the charges for the former case in a brazen attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity. 

In the end, it was all for nothing, as Trump won the 2024 election.

 

