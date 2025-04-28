Tom Homan Gives an Update on Astonishing Border Numbers
What a Brutal Way to Lose a Baseball Game

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 28, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

The New York Mets blew a six-run lead against the Washington Nationals. It was a meltdown; I was beside myself. Yet, it could’ve been worse. For Texas Rangers fans, it was a nightmare: the team might hold the honor of having this season’s most embarrassing loss. 

It’s the bottom of the ninth inning, tied 2-2 between the Rangers and the San Francisco Giants. The Giants’ Heliot Ramos became the team’s hero, clinching an improbably inside-the-ballpark home run in what was a calamity for Texas’ defense.

Some aptly noted that they haven’t seen or experienced such antics since Little League. What a disaster (via CBS Sports):

 The Texas Rangers are in a rut right now, and they have to hope Sunday is rock bottom.

The Rangers got walked off by Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants (SF 3, TEX 2) on the Little League-iest of Little League home runs at Oracle Park. The loss was Texas' fourth in five games and sixth in nine games. 

[…]

 Officially, that was scored an infield single with throwing errors on pitcher Luke Jackson and first baseman Jake Burger. Statcast says the ball left Ramos' bat at 58.7 mph and traveled only two feet before hitting the ground. 

“[I] can’t believe that’s a professional game,” one buddy of mine texted me. 

Yikes.

