Another Major Narrative About That Deported Illegal Alien Just Fell Apart
When the Sky Went Black
Will Harvard Go Full Hillsdale?
End US Taxpayer Support for the Higher Education Gravy Train
Governor Polis Is a Wolf in Libertarian's Clothing
When Secular Reporters Watch Religious Movies
Democrats' Bizarrely Misplaced Empathy
IRS Data Confirms Trump’s Tax Cuts Delivered Big for the Middle Class
CNN and America
The Greatest Event in Human History
Democrats’ Real Beef Isn’t With Tariffs but Turf
New Poll: Californians Want Cooperation with Trump, Not Newsom’s Political Stunts
Trump Circumvents Schumer on Federal Prosecutor Nomination
Boasberg Should Be the One Held in Contempt, Dershowitz Says
Tipsheet

Wife-Beating MS-13 Gang Member Emerges From El Salvador's Death Camps to Speak With Dem Senator

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2025 10:05 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Is this the most political tone-deaf photo op of all time? I’ve never seen such a lack of self-awareness, and then again, this is Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), whose political acumen and skill have never been elite. He’s in his position because Maryland is full of brain-dead liberals who support these clowns—nothing more. The Democrat flew to El Salvador in the hopes of busting Abrego Garcia out of jail. That was never going to happen. Initially, he was unable to meet or speak with Garcia. Tonight, Garcia, a wife-beating MS-13 gang member, emerged from the El Salvador death camps, and these images were captured. 

Advertisement

Recommended

You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Van Hollen never met with Patty Morin like this, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien from El Salvador in August of 2023. Garcia is neither a legal resident nor a citizen of the United States. He’s an illegal alien gangbanger, who would be re-arrested and deported again if he were returned, which isn’t happening. And, of course, everyone mock Axios for being super late to the latest details about Garcia. This outlet also described him as a “Maryland constituent” (via Axios): 

Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Armando Ábrego García, a Maryland resident who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, per social media posts by the Maryland Democrat. 

Why it matters: Van Hollen said he was twice denied requests to visit Ábrego García at the high-security Salvadoran prison for terrorists where the legal U.S. resident is being held as the Trump administration evades courts' orders to facilitate his release, despite conceding that he was deported in an "administrative error." 

The Trump administration repeated unsubstantiated claims [WRONG] that Ábrego García is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, commonly known as MS-13. 

Ábrego García has never been convicted of being a member and the claim appears to have come from an anonymous tip that was never proven. [WRONG]

Advertisement

Oh, Axios, eat pavement: 

This has become a political fundraising bonanza, but for Trump and the Republicans. 

Advertisement

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Another Major Narrative About That Deported Illegal Alien Just Fell Apart Matt Vespa
Texas Just Made a Move That Will Have Teachers' Unions Seeing Red Jeff Charles
Trump Circumvents Schumer on Federal Prosecutor Nomination Jeremy Frankel
Will Harvard Go Full Hillsdale? Victor Davis Hanson
Police Reveal Florida State University Shooter's Identity – Here’s What We Know So Far Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Advertisement