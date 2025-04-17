Wife-Beating MS-13 Gang Member Emerges From El Salvador's Death Camps to Speak With Dem Senator

Is this the most political tone-deaf photo op of all time? I’ve never seen such a lack of self-awareness, and then again, this is Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), whose political acumen and skill have never been elite. He’s in his position because Maryland is full of brain-dead liberals who support these clowns—nothing more. The Democrat flew to El Salvador in the hopes of busting Abrego Garcia out of jail. That was never going to happen. Initially, he was unable to meet or speak with Garcia. Tonight, Garcia, a wife-beating MS-13 gang member, emerged from the El Salvador death camps, and these images were captured.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

So a wifebeating gangbanger illegal immigrant has gotten more face time with a sitting senator than the vast majority of American citizens.



That’s neat. Really neat place we’re in. https://t.co/cCZnaN7CDb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 18, 2025

Senator Van Hollen sipping margaritas with a terrorist and MS13 gang member. https://t.co/SgpjO5I4t7 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 18, 2025

Abrego-Garcia is not a citizen. He’s not even a lawful resident of Maryland



This is just bizarre optics https://t.co/nI3LIJvQto — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 18, 2025

Find someone who looks at you the way Senator Chris Van Hollen looks at an illegal immigrant who violently assaults his wife and has confirmed ties to MS-13 and human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/8xpPW0ougl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 18, 2025

Party of Women really covering itself in glory tonight https://t.co/vl6gRjovsT — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 18, 2025

The DNC Chairman thanks a U.S. Senator for meeting with an MS-13 gang member.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/poXBwarfmh — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 18, 2025

Van Hollen never met with Patty Morin like this, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien from El Salvador in August of 2023. Garcia is neither a legal resident nor a citizen of the United States. He’s an illegal alien gangbanger, who would be re-arrested and deported again if he were returned, which isn’t happening. And, of course, everyone mock Axios for being super late to the latest details about Garcia. This outlet also described him as a “Maryland constituent” (via Axios):

Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Armando Ábrego García, a Maryland resident who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, per social media posts by the Maryland Democrat. Why it matters: Van Hollen said he was twice denied requests to visit Ábrego García at the high-security Salvadoran prison for terrorists where the legal U.S. resident is being held as the Trump administration evades courts' orders to facilitate his release, despite conceding that he was deported in an "administrative error." The Trump administration repeated unsubstantiated claims [WRONG] that Ábrego García is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, commonly known as MS-13. Ábrego García has never been convicted of being a member and the claim appears to have come from an anonymous tip that was never proven. [WRONG]

Oh, Axios, eat pavement:

DOJ releases additional information about “Maryland man” and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



In 2019 the Prince George’s County Police Gang Unit determined Garcia was an MS-13 gang member w/ contacts to other members. He admitted he was in the U.S. illegally after arrest… pic.twitter.com/7aIFn7Pqrm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

🚨BREAKING: DOJ & DHS release Kilmer Abrego Garcia documents.



He was arrested in the company of known MS-13 gang members carrying marijuana and cash.



A credible source confirmed he's an active MS-13 member with the rank "Chequeo" and the nickname "Chele."



In 2021, his wife… pic.twitter.com/mPwFG7g8hZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 16, 2025

DOJ has uploaded documents on Abrego-Garcia's 2019 Arrest. They are from PG County Police. They say Abrego-Garcia was with guys who were known MS-13, and who had drugs on them. pic.twitter.com/oHYgasuYaK — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 16, 2025

This has become a political fundraising bonanza, but for Trump and the Republicans.

NEW: Maryland court documents reveal that deported Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez, petitioned for an order of protection against him in May 2021. It's unclear if she was his wife at the time, or what the allegations were, but this is… pic.twitter.com/9iHy4abEwa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2025

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a temporary order of protection against him in 2021 in which she cited being slapped, hit with an object, and being detained against her will, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/ykQPCou4C5 pic.twitter.com/S2dJorBQzK — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2025

