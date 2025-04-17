Harvard Might Lose Its Tax-Exempt Status. IRS Reportedly Getting the Paperwork Ready.

President Donald Trump posted about this on Truth Social, and now the Internal Revenue Service is reportedly getting the paperwork ready to make it happen. Harvard University could lose its tax-exempt status. It’s the latest escalation between the Trump administration and the elite university, which has become a petri dish for antisemites and pro-Hamas shenanigans.

🚨 BREAKING: Fox News reports the Trump administration and the Justice Department have requested that the IRS revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status, potentially costing the university billions. pic.twitter.com/yibDehP0RJ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 16, 2025

Trump exposed Harvard. It's not an institution of higher learning but a manufacturer of elite status, reserved for those who have been taught to hate America and to hate the working class. I don't want Harvard to reform. I want us to stop worshipping institutions that hate us. pic.twitter.com/WG20Ftp0tB — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 16, 2025

Billions in grants have been frozen, thanks to Harvard’s refusal to clamp down on the vicious antisemites that infest the campus. If Harvard is going to be a factor for anti-American clowns, they can do so without their tax-exempt status (via NYT):

Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!



From Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/1sgmNcqAW9 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 15, 2025

The Internal Revenue Service is weighing whether to revoke Harvard’s tax exemption, according to three people familiar with the matter, which would be a significant escalation of the Trump administration’s attempts to choke off federal money and support for the leading research university. President Trump on Tuesday publicly called for Harvard to pay taxes, continuing a standoff in which the administration has demanded the university revamp its hiring and admissions practices and its curriculum. Some I.R.S. officials have told colleagues that the Treasury Department on Wednesday asked the agency to consider revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status, according to two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations. An I.R.S. spokeswoman declined to comment. The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment. CNN first reported that the I.R.S. was looking at potentially rescinding Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

We'll keep you updated, but you know that lawsuits and appeals will come if this goes through.