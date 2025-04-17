Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always
Tipsheet

Harvard Might Lose Its Tax-Exempt Status. IRS Reportedly Getting the Paperwork Ready.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2025 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

President Donald Trump posted about this on Truth Social, and now the Internal Revenue Service is reportedly getting the paperwork ready to make it happen. Harvard University could lose its tax-exempt status. It’s the latest escalation between the Trump administration and the elite university, which has become a petri dish for antisemites and pro-Hamas shenanigans.

Billions in grants have been frozen, thanks to Harvard’s refusal to clamp down on the vicious antisemites that infest the campus. If Harvard is going to be a factor for anti-American clowns, they can do so without their tax-exempt status (via NYT): 

The Internal Revenue Service is weighing whether to revoke Harvard’s tax exemption, according to three people familiar with the matter, which would be a significant escalation of the Trump administration’s attempts to choke off federal money and support for the leading research university. 

President Trump on Tuesday publicly called for Harvard to pay taxes, continuing a standoff in which the administration has demanded the university revamp its hiring and admissions practices and its curriculum. 

Some I.R.S. officials have told colleagues that the Treasury Department on Wednesday asked the agency to consider revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status, according to two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations. 

An I.R.S. spokeswoman declined to comment. The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment. CNN first reported that the I.R.S. was looking at potentially rescinding Harvard’s tax-exempt status. 

We'll keep you updated, but you know that lawsuits and appeals will come if this goes through. 

