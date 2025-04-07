There Appears to Be a Naked Woman Epidemic Engulfing Air Travel

Air travel sucks. Some hold up the security lines, some don’t arrive at appropriate times to make their flights, and other issues make flying a nightmare. You know this; I just scratched the tip of the iceberg. Yet, in March, we had a new terror arise when it comes to air travel: naked women. I’m not kidding. You’d think it’s a rare thing—it was not.
On a Southwest Airlines flight, we had a woman strip down and twerk by the cockpit door (via ABC13 Houston):
This woman ran around completely naked on a Southwest plane demanding to be let off. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wvQ0eaNRB4— Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) March 7, 2025
Passengers aboard a Southwest flight are shaken up after a naked woman delayed their flight on Monday.
The flight from Houston to Phoenix had to return to the gate due to the incident at 3:20 p.m.
An Eyewitness News viewer sent a video which showed a woman who appeared at the front of the cabin topless, causing a scene.
The viewer said the naked woman paraded on board for 25 minutes before action was taken.
In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a woman appeared to have suffered a mental episode and stripped down.
Apparently crazy women getting naked at airports is the #NewNormal in 2025.— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) April 1, 2025
Here we have a high calorie woman losing her mind at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Airport... 🤨#CityLife #florida #woman #crazy #FortLauderdale #FtLauderdale #HighCalorie #urban #decay pic.twitter.com/OJlZO4r8S3
Last, in Dallas-Fort Worth, a woman went totally insane and went on a campaign of naked aggression around the airport.
Manic woman strips naked and goes on wild stabbing, biting spree at Texas airport, video shows https://t.co/EnN1fCbxDf pic.twitter.com/aCtAWgNYFG— New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2025
Air travel is already stressful enough. And now this.
