Tipsheet

There Appears to Be a Naked Woman Epidemic Engulfing Air Travel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 07, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Air travel sucks. Some hold up the security lines, some don’t arrive at appropriate times to make their flights, and other issues make flying a nightmare. You know this; I just scratched the tip of the iceberg. Yet, in March, we had a new terror arise when it comes to air travel: naked women. I’m not kidding. You’d think it’s a rare thing—it was not.

On a Southwest Airlines flight, we had a woman strip down and twerk by the cockpit door (via ABC13 Houston):

Passengers aboard a Southwest flight are shaken up after a naked woman delayed their flight on Monday. 

The flight from Houston to Phoenix had to return to the gate due to the incident at 3:20 p.m. 

An Eyewitness News viewer sent a video which showed a woman who appeared at the front of the cabin topless, causing a scene. 

The viewer said the naked woman paraded on board for 25 minutes before action was taken. 

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a woman appeared to have suffered a mental episode and stripped down

Someone Made Another Peculiar Observation About These Anti-Trump/Elon Protests Matt Vespa
Last, in Dallas-Fort Worth, a woman went totally insane and went on a campaign of naked aggression around the airport. 

Air travel is already stressful enough. And now this.

