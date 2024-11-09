Alas, Another MSNBC Meltdown That Proves the Left Doesn't Get Why They Lost

Eddie Glaude had a total meltdown on MSNBC. He couldn’t accept that the American people voted for someone who would end their economic suffering. There are many reasons why Kamala Harris wasn’t going to win, to say nothing that she couldn’t articulate a single policy issue. The merry-go-round of failed attacks was astounding during her 108-day stint as the 2024 Democratic nominee. And yet, Glaude still thinks it’s racism, despite Trump gaining among young voters, blacks, and especially Hispanics. In four years, Catholic voters became more racist, while white women under 30 saw an 11-point swing to Trump. Is Chicago now a bastion of Nazism, Mr. Glaude? No.

Host Stephanie Ruhle tried to explain why Donald Trump won, which Glaude, a Princeton University professor, couldn’t believe because this is how liberals behave when they lose. Their entire ethos is all emotion-based, not fact-based. Glaude wants to believe in the identitarian nonsense that’s engulfed the Democratic Party and the belief that we’re a racist country.

The hits keep on coming. You can actually feel the country move the right 3 more inches after watching @esglaude say we're all racists and this had nothing to do with the economy.



"I don't believe that!" pic.twitter.com/rMuHe4Ta0X — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2024

He claims that by denying that flawed principle, white voter groups can stave off looking inward or something. That’s ironic to the max. Also, not true. Most Americans don’t have time to dwell on such academic exercises like this, which highlights the dense liberal bubble that houses the liberal intelligentsia—they don’t know how to talk to ordinary voters. Is Philadelphia more racist now, too? Kamala underperformed by double-digits in the Democratic bastion.

Chicago has its first MAGA ward. Trump convincingly won the 41st Ward with 54%. This is the first time a Chicago ward has voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1992. #Electiontwitter #twill pic.twitter.com/K13hZ1kugd — Frank Calabrese (@FrankCalabrese) November 9, 2024

CNN Exit Poll Of Catholic Voters:



🟥 Trump 58% (+18)

🟦 Harris 40%



2020 Results:

🟦 Biden 52% (+5)

🟥 Trump 47%



**23 Point Swing To Trump — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 9, 2024

JUST IN: Young women under 30 shifted 11 points toward Trump in 2024 - NBC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2024

The number of raw votes received by Trump in the Bronx, NYC, increased by at least 142% compared to 2016. In Queens, a 66% increase. In Manhattan, a 59% increase. In Brooklyn, a 56% increase. In Staten Island, a 23% increase — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 9, 2024

I also think Glaude can’t believe Americans voted for a crook. Really, man? He’s twice my age, but I remember Bill Clinton. He’s been credibly accused of rape, and if we’re going by the Left’s protocols regarding sexual politics—there is no way Monica Lewinsky could’ve consented to anything when the other party is the president of the United States. Even feminists have come around to Bill’s sexual misconduct, and he got elected twice and left with approval ratings in the 60s. Why? Whether you like it or not, he created millions of jobs and increased household incomes by an average of $7,000. American voters can stomach a lot and will let much problematic stuff pass if they see tangible results, usually in their bank statements.

Most Americans also expect their political leaders to be corrupt and a bunch of liars. Keep doubling down on racist stuff, libtards. It’s only going to usher in another four years of Republican rule.

Kamala sucked, Glaude. That's how Trump gained in every state except Washington. You get blown out like this when your party is a mess, your candidate is unqualified, and you can't communicate with voters. Plain and simple. Professor, go outside and touch grass.

Dear Kamala,



Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!!



Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!!



🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSuwKriSH8 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 9, 2024