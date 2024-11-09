This Video Proves You Don't Need to Be Nice to Kamala Supporters...Shove This...
Alas, Another MSNBC Meltdown That Proves the Left Doesn't Get Why They Lost

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Eddie Glaude had a total meltdown on MSNBC. He couldn’t accept that the American people voted for someone who would end their economic suffering. There are many reasons why Kamala Harris wasn’t going to win, to say nothing that she couldn’t articulate a single policy issue. The merry-go-round of failed attacks was astounding during her 108-day stint as the 2024 Democratic nominee. And yet, Glaude still thinks it’s racism, despite Trump gaining among young voters, blacks, and especially Hispanics. In four years, Catholic voters became more racist, while white women under 30 saw an 11-point swing to Trump. Is Chicago now a bastion of Nazism, Mr. Glaude? No.

Host Stephanie Ruhle tried to explain why Donald Trump won, which Glaude, a Princeton University professor, couldn’t believe because this is how liberals behave when they lose. Their entire ethos is all emotion-based, not fact-based. Glaude wants to believe in the identitarian nonsense that’s engulfed the Democratic Party and the belief that we’re a racist country. 

He claims that by denying that flawed principle, white voter groups can stave off looking inward or something. That’s ironic to the max. Also, not true. Most Americans don’t have time to dwell on such academic exercises like this, which highlights the dense liberal bubble that houses the liberal intelligentsia—they don’t know how to talk to ordinary voters. Is Philadelphia more racist now, too? Kamala underperformed by double-digits in the Democratic bastion. 

I also think Glaude can’t believe Americans voted for a crook. Really, man? He’s twice my age, but I remember Bill Clinton. He’s been credibly accused of rape, and if we’re going by the Left’s protocols regarding sexual politics—there is no way Monica Lewinsky could’ve consented to anything when the other party is the president of the United States. Even feminists have come around to Bill’s sexual misconduct, and he got elected twice and left with approval ratings in the 60s. Why? Whether you like it or not, he created millions of jobs and increased household incomes by an average of $7,000. American voters can stomach a lot and will let much problematic stuff pass if they see tangible results, usually in their bank statements. 

Most Americans also expect their political leaders to be corrupt and a bunch of liars. Keep doubling down on racist stuff, libtards. It’s only going to usher in another four years of Republican rule.

Kamala sucked, Glaude. That's how Trump gained in every state except Washington. You get blown out like this when your party is a mess, your candidate is unqualified, and you can't communicate with voters. Plain and simple. Professor, go outside and touch grass.

