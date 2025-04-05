Barack Obama Said What Now at a Recent College Event

Former President Barack Obama spoke at Hamilton College this week, and undoubtedly, it veered into the Trump administration. Barry gave a hypothetical speech that resonated with the liberal audience but was also astoundingly tone-deaf. It’s remarkable, really, and not in a good way.

The former president did the ‘could you imagine’ game, where he lists what the Trump administration has done that he finds disagreeable regarding pro-terrorist students in our colleges—we’re deporting them—or yanking press access to media outlets—which isn’t new.

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” said Obama.

The issue here Barry is that you did: You spied on former Fox News reporter James Rosen, even naming his as a spy in court affidavits, you seized the phone records of a dozen Associated Press reporters, there’s palace intrigue regarding meetings with the brass of the Internal Revenue Service which led to the reported targeting of conservative non-profit groups. Mr. President, you were quite Nixonian when it came to leakers and whistleblowers, turned down more FOIA requests than any other administration in history, and your Department of Justice engaged in a prolonged and illegal spy operation against the candidate of the rival party on trumped-up and now thoroughly debunked charges of Russian collusion.

Obama’s DOJ and Eric Holder only spied on then-Fox correspondent James Rosen, secretly seized AP phone records and rejected more FOIA requests than any administration in history.



Man, you even had secret meetings before you left on how the DOJ could keep this probe going under Trump during his first presidency.

Mr. Obama, sit this one out, sir.