Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals What's Really Damning About All These New Books About Biden
Phony China, Phony Tariffs, & Phony Future
VIP
First Quarter Ratings Sees Fox Beating the Networks, As CBS Takes a Saber...
Europe Has Lost Its Collective Mind
Ohio GOP: Follow Your Leader; Keep Coal Plants Open
Trump Administration Cleaning House at FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products
Driving Healthier Behaviors and Outcomes in Children, Including at School
Ayatollah's New Year Message Forecasts Uprising
JFK: Two Gunmen But No Conspiracy
South Carolina Must Send Sen. Lindsey Graham Back to Washington in 2026
U.S. Bans Diplomats From Romantic, Sexual Relations With Chinese
Oh, So This Was Kamala Harris's Reaction After Losing to Trump
Illegal Immigrant Charged In Fatal Hit-and-Run of South Carolina College Student
VIP
Doug Emhoff's Law Firm Bends the Knee to Trump Admin In Shocking Move
Tipsheet

Barack Obama Said What Now at a Recent College Event

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 05, 2025 2:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Former President Barack Obama spoke at Hamilton College this week, and undoubtedly, it veered into the Trump administration. Barry gave a hypothetical speech that resonated with the liberal audience but was also astoundingly tone-deaf. It’s remarkable, really, and not in a good way.

Advertisement

The former president did the ‘could you imagine’ game, where he lists what the Trump administration has done that he finds disagreeable regarding pro-terrorist students in our colleges—we’re deporting them—or yanking press access to media outlets—which isn’t new.   

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” said Obama.

The issue here Barry is that you did: You spied on former Fox News reporter James Rosen, even naming his as a spy in court affidavits, you seized the phone records of a dozen Associated Press reporters, there’s palace intrigue regarding meetings with the brass of the Internal Revenue Service which led to the reported targeting of conservative non-profit groups. Mr. President, you were quite Nixonian when it came to leakers and whistleblowers, turned down more FOIA requests than any other administration in history, and your Department of Justice engaged in a prolonged and illegal spy operation against the candidate of the rival party on trumped-up and now thoroughly debunked charges of Russian collusion. 

Recommended

Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals What's Really Damning About All These New Books About Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Man, you even had secret meetings before you left on how the DOJ could keep this probe going under Trump during his first presidency. 

Mr. Obama, sit this one out, sir.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals What's Really Damning About All These New Books About Biden Matt Vespa
Europe Has Lost Its Collective Mind William Marshall
Why We Should Be Very Angry About the Tariffs — and Why Trump Is Right Again Kevin McCullough
Phony China, Phony Tariffs, & Phony Future Kevin McCullough
Lefty Trump Supporter Blasts the Elites for Inducing a Fake Market Sell-Off Over Trump Tariffs Matt Vespa
Oh, So This Was Kamala Harris's Reaction After Losing to Trump Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals What's Really Damning About All These New Books About Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement