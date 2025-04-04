Look How the Associated Press Reacted to the March Jobs Report

Liberal America is stunned: the March jobs report was solid. It smashed expectations, and nations are quietly responding to President Donald Trump’s tariff policy as expected. Companies are doing the same, but the global elites and the political class are doing everything they can to scare us away from this new directive aimed at protecting American workers and industries. This market sell-off is fake. A reset was always due since spending levels under Biden were unsustainable, so everyone relax.

Leah had the breakdown earlier today, but here’s a recap of the numbers:

In March, the U.S. added 228,000 jobs — nearly 100,000 more jobs than economists predicted and the fourth-highest month for private payroll growth in the past two years. In fact, last month’s jobs increase is roughly twice the pace of the previous two months. The report highlights a resilient labor market as companies aggressively onshore jobs amid President Trump’s bold trade and economic agenda. Private employment grew by 209,000 jobs — well above the pre-election 12-month average of 124,000 jobs: + 23,700 jobs in retail trade. + 22,900 jobs in transportation and warehousing. + 13,000 jobs in construction. The number of full-time workers increased by a remarkable 459,000 over last month, while labor force participation grew by 232,000 as more Americans seek jobs. Americans’ wages are up, with nominal hourly wages rising by nearly 4% over the past year. Under Biden, government and government-adjacent employment accounted for nearly three-fourths of new employment. Under President Trump, that number dropped to just 42% in March.

Even CNN couldn’t shy away from the good news, but the Associated Press’ reaction was the best—you can hear the huffing and puffing:

Still, all Democrats can do is cope and seethe over a small sample of market readjustment we all knew was coming, trying to make something more extensive and more ominous than it already is. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent even went so far as to claim the CBO numbers are off, with scores no better than what Enron dished out.

Stand fast, everyone. There was going to be a period of adjustment and some pain. We’re not heading for a recession. Only one Federal Reserve branch made that prediction, but Wall Street is betting against the rest of us normies.

Sit tight.

