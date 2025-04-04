'It's Already Working': White House Celebrates March Jobs Report

The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs last month, which is up from the revised 117,000 in February and far exceeding the 140,000 analysts expected. Unemployment, meanwhile, rose slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent in March.

Job gains took place in transportation, health care, social assistance, warehousing, and retail, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Federal government employment declined by 4,000 amid the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to reduce the federal workforce, though BLS noted that employees on paid leave or who are receiving severance are counted as employed in the survey.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the report "great news."

"The economy is starting to roar with a strong 228,000 jobs added in the month of March — well ahead of the market's expectation," she said on X. "There was also a sharp increase in transportation, construction, and warehousing employment. The President's push to onshore jobs here in the United States is working. The Golden Age of America is on its way!"

President Trump also celebrated the news.

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz highlighted what's especially positive about the type of jobs added.

"What's even more positive is the makeup of these jobs, which overwhelmingly were productive, private-sector positions," he said in a statement. "Federal jobs declined again last month thanks to the Trump administration's efficiency efforts. That's a stark change from the Biden administration, where approximately half of the new jobs were in government or quasi-government roles. Wages also rose faster than inflation, meaning Americans' living standards are rising once again.

"This solid job creation is reflective of new JCN polling showing small business confidence and hiring continue to hover at near-record highs following Trump's election," he continued. "But Trump can only do so much. Now it's time for Congress to help by expanding and making permanent the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that delivered generational tax savings to small businesses. Progress toward this goal this week in the Senate will make small businesses even more optimistic to hire and expand in the months ahead. But they need tax certainty now to make longer-term plans, so Congress must act as soon as possible."