Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights the Biggest Threat to the MAGA Movement

Batya Ungar-Sargon is not a conservative, though she admits she comes off that way. The deputy opinion editor at Newsweek describes herself as a left-wing populist. She made her case on Bill Maher’s show, where the comedian tried to put her on the spot and failed. She made her case for why Trump’s agenda isn’t far-right at all in her mind, despite the liberal media hysterics:

Advertisement

Batya Ungar Sargon's defiant retort to Bill Maher's question asking if she regrets supporting Trump:

Maher: "I'm just wondering what you think now: You must have a feeling in your gut:

This is going badly, I shouldn't have thrown in my lot with this team."

BUS: "I feel the… pic.twitter.com/kKoaanvkyi — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 15, 2025

With Liberation Day and the implementation of numerous reciprocal tariffs, Ungar-Sargon wanted to remind everyone who supports the Trump presidency where things could go off the rails. It was a warning: don’t forget how Trump won, and that was respecting the dignity of working Americans (via Fox News):

Writer and journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon is sounding the alarm to fellow Trump supporters about what she sees as the biggest threat to the MAGA movement. Ungar-Sargon, columnist for The Free Press and author of "Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women," made headlines last month after declaring herself a "MAGA leftist." […] "I think the biggest threat to the MAGA movement is misunderstanding what Donald Trump's victory in 2024 was all about," Ungar-Sargon told Fox News Digital. "The Democrats don't really pose a threat right now. They have nothing. They're fundamentally incapable of realizing what they did wrong." […] Ungar-Sargon believes Democrats are lost in the wilderness in part because they believe Trump won only over "trans issues," but fretted that "a lot of people on the right are making the same mistake." "Of course, that was a part of it. But what Trump won on was the idea that we don't have to live like this, that working class people deserve dignity," she said. "And that dignity for a lot of working class people comes from economic autonomy, but also cultural and social autonomy. And I think that if the Republicans go back to the pre-Trump version of the party, they're gonna lose all of that support that they built." […] "They're not going to change their ways. They can't," Ungar-Sargon said of Democrats. "They've lost the working class. They're catering to a very small elite, an ever-smaller elite, because even that elite is sick of the woke stuff. So some of them are defecting. So I think that really the only mistake that MAGA can make right now is to misunderstand what propelled Trump to victory."

On Piers Morgan’s show, she touched on Wall Street's reaction to Trump’s tariff policy, where she touches upon how this is one of the ways the elites will punish this man for trying to even the playing field. She also expanded on the tariff war with Canada:

Here's the truth about tariffs: For 60 years they destroyed the American working class to funnel money upwards into the pockets of the rich. Donald Trump is the first president in generations to tell Wall Street to screw itself—he's for the working men and women of this country. pic.twitter.com/sCZRFeITYh — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 3, 2025

The only thing I’m leery of is the Democrats being stuck permanently in the political wilderness. They’ll eventually find a charismatic candidate and a message. It’s not happening soon, and doubling down on dumb policies isn’t helping, but certainties in our form of government are never sure things. Ungar-Sargon’s warning is well-taken for now: the GOP only has itself to blame if things go belly up. Don’t forget why Trump won.