Oh, Look, Hamas Revised Its Fake Death Toll *Again*

These people are terrorists—how could you not be shocked that this happened again? The death toll from the war in Gaza that was supposedly veering into genocidal numbers has been revised, with thousands of deaths taken off the rolls. Only the Left is going to be shocked. We knew Hamas cooked the books to generate international pressure. All it did was delay the inevitable and usher in the second Trump presidency, which has zero inclination to fumble around as the Biden team did. At any rate, more phantom deaths from the Pallywood Studios have been removed (via The Telegraph):

New research shows that Hamas has quietly dropped thousands of deaths from its Gaza war casualty figures.

Salo Aizenberg, from the US-based non-profit organisation Honest Reporting, said that Hamas’s March 2025 casualty update had removed thousands of people it previously listed as having been killed last year.

“Hamas’s new March 2025 fatality list quietly drops 3,400 fully “identified” deaths listed in its August and October 2024 reports – including 1,080 children. These “deaths” never happened. The numbers were falsified – again,” Mr Aizenberg wrote.

[…]

A report by the Henry Jackson Society in December said that the number of civilians killed in the Gaza conflict had probably been inflated by Hamas in order to portray Israel as deliberately targeting innocent people.

Andrew Fox, the author of the report, said the latest deletions are likely to have been an attempt by Hamas to retain credibility.

“We knew there were rafts of errors in their reporting,” Mr Fox said. “There’s a reasonable explanation in that their computer systems went down in November 2023, so it’s been challenging for them to report accurately, but the lists are so unreliable that the world’s media shouldn’t be quoting them as reliable.”

He added: “The UN also just takes Hamas’s figures and publishes them with a note stating the figures are unconfirmed.”