Trump Admin Freezes $2.2 Billion for Harvard After University Refuses Policy Reforms

In a bold move against elite academic institutions pushing woke agendas, the Trump administration has frozen $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University after the Ivy League school refused to comply with requested policy reforms. The decision marks a significant stand against what many on the right see as universities prioritizing radical ideology over accountability, transparency, and true academic freedom.

On Monday evening, the Trump administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism announced a freeze on $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and $60 million in federal contracts for Harvard University after the Ivy League school publicly refused to comply with the administration’s policy reform demands.

“Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges – that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws," the task force said in a statement. "The disruption of learning that has plagued campuses in recent years is unacceptable. The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable.”

“It is time for elite universities to take the problem seriously and commit to meaningful change if they wish to continue receiving taxpayer support. The Joint Task Force to combat anti-Semitism is announcing a freeze on $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and $60M in multi-year contract value to Harvard University,” the statement continued.

Earlier in the day, Harvard University President Alan Garber defiantly announced that the school would not comply with the Trump administration’s policy demands — even at the risk of losing billions in federal funding. The move underscores the university’s growing allegiance to left-wing ideology, as it chooses political posturing over the interests of its students.

“We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement,” Garber said. “The University will not surrender its independence or its constitutional rights.”

This action is part of the Trump administration’s broader push to crack down on antisemitism and restore order on college campuses. A White House official stated that President Trump will not tolerate universities that fail to address antisemitic behavior—especially during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, where tensions and hate-fueled incidents have escalated.

“President Trump is working to Make Higher Education Great Again by ending unchecked anti-Semitism and ensuring federal taxpayer dollars do not fund Harvard’s support of dangerous racial discrimination or racially motivated violence,” the White House spokesperson said. “Harvard or any institution that wishes to violate Title VI is, by law, not eligible for federal funding.”