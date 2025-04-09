A Deal on TikTok Appears to Be Dead
Tipsheet

Trump Explains Why He Put a Pause on Tariffs

Katie Pavlich
April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump was asked why he decided to issue a 90-day pause of reciprocal tariffs on cooperating countries one week after declaring "Liberation Day" from the Rose Garden. 

"Can you walk us through your thinking?" a reporter asked. 

"Well, I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippie, you know, they were getting a little bit yippie, a little bit afraid, unlike these champions, because we have a big job to do," Trump said. "No other president would have done what I did. No other president, I know the presidents, they wouldn't have done it. And it had to be done. What was happening to us on trade, not only with you know, if you look at it, not only with China, but China was by far the biggest abuser in history and others, also. But somebody had to do it. They had to stop because it was not sustainable."

While Trump issued a pause for most countries, Trump increased tariffs on China to 125 percent but insists a deal will eventually be made. 

"We have a tremendous amount of spirit from other countries, including China. China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it. You know, it's one of those things," he continued. "Quite proud people. And President Xi is a proud man. I know him very well. They don't know quite how to go about it, but they'll figure it out. They're in the process of figuring it out. But they want to make a deal."

 "I did a 90 day pause for the people that didn't retaliate, because I told them, If you retaliate, we're going to double it. And that's what I did with China, because they did retaliate," Trump said. 

The Dow Jones Industrial average closed above 2800 points Wednesday on news of the pause. 

