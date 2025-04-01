Here's What's Driving Trump's Approval Numbers
What Is Going on at Reagan National Airport?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 01, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

There are many issues at Reagan National Airport. Some were well-known, like the various flight routes coming dangerously close to the numerous helicopters in the area. For years, Reagan National and the military rolled the dice, and that gamble led to tragedy on January 29 when an American Airlines flight collided mid-air with a Black Hawk helicopter, killing all onboard. Sixty-seven people were killed in the worst air disaster in 25 years. Yet, this goes beyond the flight patterns; we have a full-blown fight club in the control tower. 

Yes, you read that right: a brawl erupted over the weekend, leading to an airport employee being placed on administrative leave (via WJLA): 

A Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport employee was arrested for an air traffic control tower fight, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

On Saturday, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson confirmed that one air traffic controller was put on administrative leave as officials investigate the Thursday night incident at the tower.

Now, MWAA officials have confirmed that the Airports Authority police have arrested and charged Damon Marsalis Gaines of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. 

And yes, we’ve also had more near misses at DCA, but alleged fisticuffs in the control tower is just bonkers.

