A George Soros-backed group is leading the charge to push Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) into retirement after he voted with Republicans for the GOP-backed continuing resolution bill to avert a government shutdown. The left-wing organization, which has long been a powerful force in left-wing politics, is mobilizing resources to challenge Schumer's decades-long hold on power. With mounting pressure from progressive factions and rising dissatisfaction with his leadership, this new push marks a significant effort to reshape the Senate's leadership.

Indivisible, a nationwide activist network that has taken over $7.6 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundation since 2017, is helping to lead efforts to push Schumer out of his seat. The group hosted a virtual event on Saturday, during which activists were encouraged to write retirement cards addressed to the Democrat senator.

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, argued that Schumer’s role in "leading the charge to wave the white flag of surrender" means it’s time for him to step down as Democratic leader. Levin's comments reflect the growing frustration among some Democrats, who believe Schumer has sided with Republicans and is weakening the party’s position.

“The passage of this dangerous Republican funding bill is a travesty. The ongoing administrative coup led by Donald Trump and Elon Musk is a constitutional crisis,” Levin added. “The authoritarians stripping away our rights and trying to loot the government to enrich the billionaires are a five-alarm fire. Indivisibles across the country have been organizing furiously to fight back – that’s where they want to focus. Yesterday, Chuck Schumer gravely undermined their work.”

Indivisible is working to boost attendance at least 17 town hall events in lawmakers' home districts. At these events, Democratic representatives will likely face questions about Schumer’s future as the party’s Senate leader. Out of 1,600 Indivisible group leaders, 82 percent of those in New York call Schumer to step down as Senate Minority Leader. Nationwide, 91 percent of the group's leaders share the same sentiment.

“The Democrats will have an important question to answer in the coming days: Who actually leads their party — Schumer or Soros?” A Trump administration official asked.

Meanwhile, Emily Tuttle, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said it’s “Painfully obvious that George Soros doesn’t believe that ‘Leaders’ Jeffries or Schumer have the backbone to lead.”