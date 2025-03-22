Chief Justice John Roberts Caught In Secret Underground Elitist Club of Judges

Chief Justice John Roberts has found himself at the center of controversy, linked to an elitist circle of judges and lawyers, including figures like James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. This influential group, often seen as detached from the concerns of everyday Americans, has sparked concerns about the growing divide between the judiciary and the public it serves. Critics argue that these legal elites, many with close ties to powerful political and legal establishments, may undermine the court's integrity and distance themselves from the values that once guided the judicial system.

According to a report conducted by journalist Bad Kitty Unleashed, Roberts is involved with an invite-only club for elite, Trump-hating judges in Washington, DC. The report notes that the Department of Justice has shown up at meetings— at least since former President Joe Biden had been in office.

Bad Kitty Unleashed questioned whether it was acceptable for judges to engage in close relationships with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on court matters, mainly during secret meetings. The journalist also asked who was involved in the exclusive and secretive group, highlighting concerns about their adverse rulings against Trump.

He explained that there are four historic Inns of Court in the UK, with one—Middle Temple—receiving significant funding from George Soros, where Chief Roberts serves as a master of the bench. The U.S. has modeled a similar institution in recent decades, with many of our judges affiliated with The Edward Bennett Williams (EBW) Inn of Court. This group operates with a high level of secrecy, even going so far as to remove most references to it from their website despite continuing their meetings. Enter Judge Beryl Howell, nominated by President Judge Boasberg and approved by VP Ketanji Brown Jackson. Boasberg stated that Howell’s work related to the January 6th events was pivotal in receiving the American Inns of Court Professionalism award.

🔥🔥🔥Breaking exposé! FIVE anti Trump judges are involved in a secretive, INVITE ONLY club for judges and lawyers called the American Inns of Court. Even the membership and meetings are secret. But somehow the DOJ has shown up at meetings. At least since Biden had been in… pic.twitter.com/PxbBQLWvtF — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 20, 2025

This revelation comes after Roberts attacked Trump for calling for these District judges to be impeached.