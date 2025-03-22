NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump
This Showdown Between a Trump-Deranged Woman and a MAGA Supporter Was Absolute Cinema
NYT Article Confirms What We've Known for Years as Trump Takes a Sledgehammer...
This Detail About a Top Dem Influencer Raised Some Eyebrows for a Second
How the Trump Administration Plans to Outmaneuver District Judge on Deportation Flight Cas...
VIP
Politico: The Midterm Elections Ain't Looking Good for Democrats
Is the Left Delusional, or Just Stupid?
Bukele's Assessment of What Activist Judges Are Doing to Trump's Agenda Goes Viral—for...
Trump Endorses Brad Schimel In High-Stakes Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race
FBI Arrests Former Anti-Trump Agent for Disclosing Confidential Info In New Book
Here We Go Again: A Transgender Athlete Dominated a Women's Track Competition
A Seed Oil Ban Would Raise Grocery Prices, Not Make America Healthy Again
President Trump Guides US Steel Deal
Governor Youngkin Can Preserve Financial Access for Vulnerable Virginians
Tipsheet

Chief Justice John Roberts Caught In Secret Underground Elitist Club of Judges

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 22, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Chief Justice John Roberts has found himself at the center of controversy, linked to an elitist circle of judges and lawyers, including figures like James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. This influential group, often seen as detached from the concerns of everyday Americans, has sparked concerns about the growing divide between the judiciary and the public it serves. Critics argue that these legal elites, many with close ties to powerful political and legal establishments, may undermine the court's integrity and distance themselves from the values that once guided the judicial system.

Advertisement

According to a report conducted by journalist Bad Kitty Unleashed, Roberts is involved with an invite-only club for elite, Trump-hating judges in Washington, DC. The report notes that the Department of Justice has shown up at meetings— at least since former President Joe Biden had been in office. 

Bad Kitty Unleashed questioned whether it was acceptable for judges to engage in close relationships with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on court matters, mainly during secret meetings. The journalist also asked who was involved in the exclusive and secretive group, highlighting concerns about their adverse rulings against Trump.

He explained that there are four historic Inns of Court in the UK, with one—Middle Temple—receiving significant funding from George Soros, where Chief Roberts serves as a master of the bench. The U.S. has modeled a similar institution in recent decades, with many of our judges affiliated with The Edward Bennett Williams (EBW) Inn of Court. This group operates with a high level of secrecy, even going so far as to remove most references to it from their website despite continuing their meetings. Enter Judge Beryl Howell, nominated by President Judge Boasberg and approved by VP Ketanji Brown Jackson. Boasberg stated that Howell’s work related to the January 6th events was pivotal in receiving the American Inns of Court Professionalism award. 

Recommended

NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This revelation comes after Roberts attacked Trump for calling for these District judges to be impeached. 

Tags: SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
How the Trump Administration Plans to Outmaneuver District Judge on Deportation Flight Case Matt Vespa
This Showdown Between a Trump-Deranged Woman and a MAGA Supporter Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
NYT Article Confirms What We've Known for Years as Trump Takes a Sledgehammer to Liberal America Matt Vespa
FBI Arrests Former Anti-Trump Agent for Disclosing Confidential Info In New Book Sarah Arnold
Libs Are Going to Freak Out Over Who Bill Maher Will Meet With Next Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement