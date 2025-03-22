NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump

President Donald J. Trump took a sledgehammer to rogue judges on social media. The unelected, black-robed leftist contingent that infests our courts are the only folks putting up a fight against the Trump agenda, as congressional Democrats are too divided and incompetent. It’s fitting that the Democrats only have undemocratic means to fight Trump since they can’t beat him anywhere else. The first salvo was Judge James Boasberg’s illegal ruling in which he assumed powers under Article II that he did not possess.

He declared the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which was used to accelerate the deportation of criminal aliens and foreign terrorists to be illegal, even ordering deportation flights to be returned. That’s not your role, dude. You don’t have that power. The flights were not turned back, but we’re at a point where left-wingers are forcing the president to keep foreign terrorists, in this case, members of Tren de Aragua, in the United States. Miranda Devine had a great column about the judicial coup that’s being attempted here, along with the impeachment trap Boasberg set for the Trump White House (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

If you ever doubted that Washington’s corrupt cartel of Democratic law firms, judges, NGOs, and deep-state bureaucrats is a machine designed to thwart the Trump administration, just watch as judge after judge blocks the president’s ability to keep his campaign promises. It may not be brown paper bags changing hands, but this lawfare that defies the people’s will is every bit as corrupt. […] Trump had invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 Saturday to deport two planeloads of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, who he declared are “perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion … and conducting irregular warfare against the territory of the United States … at the direction, clandestine or otherwise, of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.” The planes landed in El Salvador, which is being paid $6 million to detain the deportees for a year, as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on Biden’s disastrous illegal migration project. “One unelected federal judge [is] trying to control foreign policy,” Bondi railed Wednesday. “There are 251 reasons why Americans are safer now because those people are out of this country.” But Boasberg has stepped up his pressure, demanding DOJ lawyers provide minute details of the flights — potentially to hold members of the administration in contempt and serve as the basis for a future impeachment of Trump.

Oh, and Devine mentioned other areas where these little judges have gone off the rails, even going so far as to deny the Trump administration hiring powers of folks previously with the Department of Government Efficiency:

Judge Theodore Chuang, another Obama appointee, blocked DOGE’s dismantling of USAID, which turned out to be a slush fund for shady Democratic projects rather than a foreign aid agency, and ordered a stop to the freeze on $2 billion being sent out of the country. Judge Ana Reyes — an appointee of President Joe Biden — blocked Trump’s executive order banning transgender individuals from military service.

As for the transgender ban, judges aren’t in control of our military. District judges would have to sign off on airstrikes and troop movements by these standards—this is insane. Yet, unlike the first presidency, Trump is prepared, though the black-robed judicial insurrectionist will land some punches. They’re ready to fight to the death on these insane rulings. They have an attorney general on board. It’ll take time, but we need to smash the courts.