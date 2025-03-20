Another Judge Issues Unlawful Ruling Against DOGE

These judges are out of control. We have another ruling trying to block the Department of Government Efficiency from doing its job. They’ve now become the heads of the Social Security Administration. For now, DOGE is blocked from reviewing the records at SSA—this is a judicial coup (via The Hill):

A Maryland federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing millions of Americans’ personal data stored by the Social Security Administration (SSA). In a scathing, 137-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander sharply questioned DOGE’s unfettered access to Americans’ personally identifiable information. She blocked the advisory group from SSA’s systems containing such data and ordered the deletion of any in DOGE’s possession. “The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion,” Hollander wrote. “It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack.” A coalition of government unions sued over DOGE’s access to SSA, claiming it flouts privacy laws and the agency’s own rules and regulations.

We’ve had a judge try to determine immigration policy when he ordered the Trump administration to turn around a deportation flight. This matter relates to the expurgation of Tren de Aragua terrorists from Venezuela. Another judge blocked Trump’s executive order on transgenders in the military; does she now control the Pentagon? All these issues aren’t subject to review—they’re all outlined in Article II.

This federal judge is neither the Social Security Commissioner nor the President pic.twitter.com/YpgSsSsjrK — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 20, 2025

These rulings should be ignored.