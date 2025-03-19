Trump's Justice Department Just Told a Federal Judge to Pound Sand Over Deportation...
So, That Judge Who's Trying to Hamstring DOGE and Trump on USAID Is a Total Lefty Loon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 19, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yesterday, US District Judge Theodore D. Chuang temporarily blocked any further whittling down of USAID. It’s another ruling in a string of decisions from lunatic district courts that think they’re the executive. From immigration policy to the military, these little judges believe they can dictate things that are left solely to the president under Article II.

It’s madness, and Trump should ignore these rogue courts. Chuang’s ruling even said that Congress created USAID. That’s false, Teddy—it was established via an executive order from John F. Kennedy. And to no one’s surprise, this clown is also a hardcore Democrat activist—not that you couldn’t guess that already (via Breitbart): 

Chuang had a long left-wing résumé before he was nominated to the federal bench in 2014 by President Barack Obama, who preceded Chuang at Harvard Law School. Like Obama, Chuang became an editor on the Harvard Law Review. During his tenure, the journal took an interest in Critical Race Theory, republishing several articles from its archives, including “Whiteness as Property,” which argued affirmative action had a racially “redistributive” function. 

Chuang would go on to donate thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates for public office, and served as vice president of the Montgomery County District 16 Democratic Club. He was also on the board of directors of the Coalition of Asian Pacific American Democrats of Maryland. It was no surprise, then, when he blocked President Trump’s “travel ban” in March 2017, though the ban, in amended form, was upheld by the Supreme Court. 

Crazy Ted and the rest of this lot must be reined in—this is a judicial coup.

