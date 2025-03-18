Another Judge Is Exceeding His Authority in USAID Ruling

These little judges are out of control. Tuesday marked a hellacious day where judicial overreach was all the rage. The Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk was ordered to cease all operations on the curtailment of USAID, the slush fund Democrats and the political class used to provide their friends with exorbitant amounts of largesse. The judge alleges that Congress created USAID, but it was not. President John F. Kennedy did this via executive order (via WaPo):

A federal judge in Maryland on Tuesday temporarily blocked billionaire Elon Musk and the U.S. DOGE Service from taking further actions to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development and ordered that steps be taken to allow the agency to reoccupy its headquarters inside the Ronald Reagan building in Washington, D.C., should the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Musk’s actions win their case. The judge also ordered DOGE to restore email and other access to thousands of employees who have been cut off from the agency, including those stationed in dangerous areas with their jobs in limbo. He prohibited DOGE from disclosing USAID employees’ personal information outside the agency and said any other action relating to USAID must be made with the “express authorization of a USAID official with legal authority.” The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang in a federal court in Maryland, though it leaves a door open for the Trump administration to continue its elimination of USAID, marks another blow to the administration’s efforts to dramatically reduce the size of the government after other federal court orders to reinstate thousands of fired federal workers. Chuang’s ruling remains in effect until a further court order, which could come at another point in the lawsuit or after a trial.

Another lawless order by another activist judge.



The recourse for federal workers who think they were improperly fired is going to the Merit Systems Protection Board.



The recourse for federal contractors is the Court of Federal Claims.



This Obama judge does not have the power… https://t.co/rz8jmvhacU — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 19, 2025

The judge who ruled that disbanding USAID was unconstitutional wrote in the order that USAID was created by Congress. It was not. It was created by executive order by JFK. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 18, 2025

Activist judges have now tried to unilaterally seize control of:



-Federal personnel decisions

-The deportation of terrorists

-Millions in canceled foreign aid payments

-Military readiness



A brazen attack on the executive branch and wildly disrespectful to American voters — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) March 19, 2025

The courts are out of control, but Chief Justice John Roberts is too busy rebuking Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts.

Today alone 4 federal judges ordered:

a) Elon Musk to reinstate USAID workers;

b) Trump to state disclose when/where flights left w/ terrorists;

c) reinstatement of transgender to military;

d) reinstatement of Dep't of Education grants. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 19, 2025