VIP
This Is No Time To Blackpill
The Good, the Bad, the Undocumented
Drop The Hammer: Civil & Criminal—Protect Our Girls
Drop the Hammer: Civil and Criminal — Protect Our Girls
The Importance of Branding to the Trump Administration
CBS Paints Trump as Worse Than Venezuelan Gangs
Confirm Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel
Democrats and Muslims: No More Middle
New York's Most Critical Race Is for City Council, Not Mayor
Trump Is Explicitly Targeting Legal Residents Based on Opinions They Express
Trump Has Options Against Judicial Overreach
The Green New Deal Is Gone: President Trump’s Golden Age of Energy Is...
Fool Around and Find Out, Ask Qasem Soleimani
The Heavily Politicized US-Japanese Steel Deal Keeps Getting Worse
Tipsheet

MSNBC Guest Spreads a Massive Lie About the Stranded Astronauts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 19, 2025 6:05 AM
Keegan Barber/NASA via AP

It’s been nearly a year, but astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams are finally back on Earth. They were stranded in space because the Biden administration didn’t want to give Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or the GOP an election win. Biden tends to leave things behind: he left Americans behind in Afghanistan, he left these astronauts stranded in space, and he let numerous Americans, like Marc Fogel, rot in detainment. It took less than two months to do what Biden could never do, which was secure the release of hostages and bring these two astronauts back.

Advertisement

Yet, on MSNBC, they tried to spin this tremendous win for Trump and the nation, adding that Wilmore and Williams were never stranded despite that being the national media consensus. Even the fake news media writ large couldn’t say they weren’t. The pair were up in space much longer than their original mission. PBS, ABC, BBC, CSPAN, and even Live Science all described their situation as being stranded:

Before Elon and Trump rescued them, Wilmore said it was “absolutely factual” that Biden shot down Elon’s offer to rescue the astronauts (via NY Post): 

One of the NASA astronauts trapped on the International Space Station said he believes Elon Musk’s claim that the Biden administration rejected the SpaceX CEO’s offer to help bring the team home. 

Barry “Butch” Wilmore made the comment Tuesday during an in-orbit press conference with fellow castaway Sunita Williams nine months after their Boeing Starliner capsule malfunctioned and left the pair stuck on the ISS. 

One questioner asked about Musk’s recent claim that former President Joe Biden had intentionally stalled their rescue for “political reasons.” 

In an earlier question, Wilmore denied that politics had anything to do with the team’s delayed departure, but he seemed to shift his stance when answering the later question. 

“I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says, is absolutely factual … I believe him,” he said.

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Responded Perfectly to This Judge's Bonkers Ruling Regarding the Military Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I’m not tired of winning.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Responded Perfectly to This Judge's Bonkers Ruling Regarding the Military Matt Vespa
Well, That's a Major Error in This Judge's USAID Ruling Matt Vespa
Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Trump Has Options Against Judicial Overreach John and Andy Schlafly
This Is No Time To Blackpill Kurt Schlichter
Democrats and Muslims: No More Middle Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Responded Perfectly to This Judge's Bonkers Ruling Regarding the Military Matt Vespa
Advertisement