MSNBC Guest Spreads a Massive Lie About the Stranded Astronauts

It’s been nearly a year, but astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams are finally back on Earth. They were stranded in space because the Biden administration didn’t want to give Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or the GOP an election win. Biden tends to leave things behind: he left Americans behind in Afghanistan, he left these astronauts stranded in space, and he let numerous Americans, like Marc Fogel, rot in detainment. It took less than two months to do what Biden could never do, which was secure the release of hostages and bring these two astronauts back.

Advertisement

Yet, on MSNBC, they tried to spin this tremendous win for Trump and the nation, adding that Wilmore and Williams were never stranded despite that being the national media consensus. Even the fake news media writ large couldn’t say they weren’t. The pair were up in space much longer than their original mission. PBS, ABC, BBC, CSPAN, and even Live Science all described their situation as being stranded:

MSNBC guest claims that the astronauts were never really stranded.⁰⁰Turns out, MSNBC’s owner, NBC, just days ago admitted they were.⁰⁰Here’s a list of outlets who also admit they were stranded:⁰

-PBS

-Time

-The Washington Post

-Live Science

-ABC

-Al Jazeera

-BBC

-Fox News… pic.twitter.com/M2mXMZqNVn — Media Lies (@MediasLies) March 18, 2025

Before Elon and Trump rescued them, Wilmore said it was “absolutely factual” that Biden shot down Elon’s offer to rescue the astronauts (via NY Post):

One of the NASA astronauts trapped on the International Space Station said he believes Elon Musk’s claim that the Biden administration rejected the SpaceX CEO’s offer to help bring the team home. Barry “Butch” Wilmore made the comment Tuesday during an in-orbit press conference with fellow castaway Sunita Williams nine months after their Boeing Starliner capsule malfunctioned and left the pair stuck on the ISS. One questioner asked about Musk’s recent claim that former President Joe Biden had intentionally stalled their rescue for “political reasons.” In an earlier question, Wilmore denied that politics had anything to do with the team’s delayed departure, but he seemed to shift his stance when answering the later question. “I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says, is absolutely factual … I believe him,” he said.

I’m not tired of winning.

Former NASA Astronaut:



"Elon Musk saved the U.S. space program. If it wasn’t for Elon Musk, we would not be able to fly U.S. astronauts from U.S. soil to the International Space Station. There is no doubt about it." pic.twitter.com/jvsAv5cJ0N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

It’s completely insane that the Biden admin decided they would rather leave these two people in space for 9 months than be forced to ask Elon Musk to go up and get them. https://t.co/zkIEr14QaB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 18, 2025

Dems watching stranded astronauts splash down in the "Gulf of America" inside an Elon Musk rescue shuttle to a parade of helpful dolphins. What a week. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2025