How Schumer Reacted to His Humiliating Defeat on the Government Shutdown Was Beyond Entertaining

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 14, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) knows a political beating is coming. It’s going to come from Donald Trump, the Democratic Party’s grassroots, and members of his own party on the Hill. Trump and the GOP knew they held the cards and likely had sellable talking points prepped. They were waiting to see what Senate Democrats would do after failing to invoke cloture on the first go-around of the House’s continuing resolution, which would fund the government for another six months as the budget reconciliation package is negotiated. Top of Form 

Schumer threw in the towel last night and vented on MSNBC, blaming those “bastard” Republicans over forcing him to vote to keep the government open. That slip of the tongue was not intended, but the Democratic leader is stewing over this defeat. In less than 36 hours, the Democrats caved:

We lost, so that means democracy is being “ruined.” What a meltdown.

It wasn’t until a Democratic Party lunch yesterday that the cracks presented themselves, with most knowing that they’d be blamed for the shutdown and the unnecessary furlough of government workers, a Trump initiative at present. They were also wary of what Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, would do under the shutdown conditions. It was a clean CR—there was nothing to haggle about. Democrats shut down the government during the first Trump presidency, which also ended in defeat; voters saw they did it to protect illegal aliens.

The party’s approval ratings are in the toilet, with internal Democratic polling showing only 39 percent think liberals are focusing on the right issues; 56 percent think Democrats are no longer looking out for working people. Twenty-seven percent think Democrats are working to help them. It shows a brand that’s damaged and unable to sustain such a fight, as Democrats are seen as unlikeable, out of touch, aloof, and snobby.

