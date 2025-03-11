This CNN Commentator Did Not Want to Talk About the Dems

CNN’s Van Jones is an ardent liberal and has thrown out many takes that our audience would find disagreeable. He’s also not shy to hurl a hand grenade into the tent. Yesterday, the former Obama official was not pleased to be asked about the state of his party. He half-jokingly said he wanted to be asked about Ukraine, or something unrelated to Democratic Party politics.

Advertisement

“We’re screwed,” he said dejectedly. While he didn’t say this directly, Jones did insinuate that House Democrat leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has been unable to do much regarding stopping the Trump agenda. He hasn’t been able to disrupt congressional Republicans. The party doesn’t know what to do, which was evident during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress last week.

Jones noted that his party got haymakers to both sides of the face: they were caught flat-footed defending the status quo, which everyone hated, and then offended everyone who disagreed with them, calling their detractors, racist, transphobic, homophobic, and misogynist—no one cared because everyone could see through this game. The legacy press’ influence and power are dying, and Democrats don’t know how voters think anymore. It makes finding a new message difficult.

Eventually, Democrats will find a message, but for now—that odyssey seems grim. They don’t have an alternate plan for the budget, and they’re doubling down on some of the most unpopular positions in public policy right now. Currently, they are carrying water for Hamas terrorists.

To be taken seriously again, Democrats must break free of the academic prats that have turned the party into a laughingstock.

I pray they don’t.