What This MSNBC Panel Said About Ukraine Isn't Shocking

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 10, 2025 6:30 AM
MSNBC had a lively panel where they once again touched on the war in Ukraine as if this will somehow damage Donald Trump. The liberal media is just as dismissive of polling that obliterates their agenda. Support for this war is cratering, and Trump’s position on this conflict is vastly more popular than Joe Biden’s. The questioning of support for this quagmire seemed to have got under the skin of Paul Rieckhoff, who helms Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Host Stephanie Ruhle threw the pitch dealing with Americans who wish to see us get out of the country. Rieckhoff said he has no patience for that position. 

“The Ukrainians are the noble good guys, some ways they're more American than we are, the last couple of years,” he said. 

There are arguments for our continued support in Ukraine which don’t have to go down this road. Yet, we’ve seen vestiges of this in past remarks, which is that if you don’t support war aid, you’re a Putin stooge. Now, the pro-Ukraine crowd is sinking to the ‘if you don’t support my position, you’re not even a real American.’ 

It’s silly, but also a sign that the Democrats have another loser issue on their hands. There's definitely a national security argument that could be made, which I would also vociferously disagree with, but what was just said is beyond unserious.

