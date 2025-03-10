Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Spewed This Totally Bonkers Anti-Trump Line

As Sarah wrote yesterday, Mark Carney is the new leader of Canada’s Labour Party and is insane. But before the leadership election, Chrystia Freeland, the former deputy prime minister, ran for the position, where she said that British nukes could protect Canada from Donald Trump (via The Telegraph):

Canada should seek closer ties with Britain because its nuclear weapons can help protect the country against Donald Trump, a Liberal party leader running to replace Justin Trudeau has said. Chrystia Freeland, the former deputy prime minister under Mr Trudeau, said that US president is “clearly threatening our sovereignty” with his campaign to absorb Canada as the 51st state of America. In order to “guarantee our security”, Ms Freeland said she would build closer security partnerships with European Nato allies and “I would be sure that France and Britain were there, who possess nuclear weapons”. “I would be working urgently with those partners to build a closer security relationship… in a time when the United States can be a threat,” said the ex-foreign minister and finance minister at the final Liberal leadership debate…

They’re taking the ‘Canada as the 51st state’ troll seriously, and it’s funny to watch. It’s a test balloon. If that ever happened, it’s icing on the cake, though right now, I’d think Greenland entering some agreement with us is more likely than Canada becoming a state.

Still, ‘We’re going to get London to use their nukes against the United States because…Trump’ is a bonkers line. Freeland resigned her position in outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government last December. It was one of many signs that Mr. Trudeau was finished helming the nation.